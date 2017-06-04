Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 clever decor ideas for your living and dining rooms

Leigh Leigh
DEPARTAMENTO EN LAS LOMAS, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Living room
Loading admin actions …

We've explored 15 inspiration ways to combine living rooms and dining rooms and now we are going to explore 15 more!

Combining a living and dining room can make for a far more interactive and social space where family and friends can spend time together, no matter what they are doing. However, it's also functional, ensuring that the home looks much larger and more spacious than it would otherwise.

It's such a savvy and beneficial way to design a home, that today we have looked at 15 more inspirational ways to combine living and dining rooms.

Let's take a look!

Missed part one? You can catch up!

1. With a bookshelf

stile in bianco, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist dining room
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

In an open plan space, you want to make the absolute most of storage. Opt for bookshelves or cabinets where you can have items easily accessible to both the dining room and living room.

2. Lighting

Casa Fenice , melania de masi architetto melania de masi architetto Modern dining room
melania de masi architetto

melania de masi architetto
melania de masi architetto
melania de masi architetto

Once again, we can see how lighting is key to creating harmony between living spaces.

3. Add a touch of nature

FAMILY HOUSE, diegogiovannenza|architetto diegogiovannenza|architetto Modern dining room
diegogiovannenza|architetto

diegogiovannenza|architetto
diegogiovannenza|architetto
diegogiovannenza|architetto

A pot plant or vase of flowers can be the subtle focal point you need to create a flow throughout the living space.

4. Simple does it

APPARTAMENTO PIGNETO, ArchEnjoy Studio ArchEnjoy Studio Scandinavian style dining room
ArchEnjoy Studio

ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio
ArchEnjoy Studio

Simple furniture with neutral colours and clean lines can be just what you need to create a beautiful dining room and living space.

5. A touch of the classic

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Marconi, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Dining room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

If you go for a classic and traditional style like we see here, make sure it is consistent throughout the living areas.

6. White with industrial chic walls

Wood version AK srl Modern dining room
AK srl

Wood version

AK srl
AK srl
AK srl

This living room and dining room is connected thanks to the industrial chic walls that flow throughout the spaces.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Smaller works too

Ristrutturazione appartamento Firenze, Montelupo Fiorentino, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

You don't have to have the largest dining room table on the block, especially if space is an issue. In this design, we can see how a simple and small dining room table makes for a very stylish look and feel.

8. Wooden floors

Drewno i beton, IN IN Modern living room Wood White
IN

IN
IN
IN

Use floors to connect spaces like we see in this design.

9. Don't be afraid to add some charm

Shades of White, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Living room
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

Add patterns and vibrant colours to your living area to inject it with some beauty and personality. It can also create a consistent look throughout.

10. Furniture as a divider

REFORMA VIVIENDA ESTILO NÓRDICO EN A CORUÑA, GESTION INTEGRAL DE PROYECTOS DEL NOROESTE S.L. GESTION INTEGRAL DE PROYECTOS DEL NOROESTE S.L. Living room
GESTION INTEGRAL DE PROYECTOS DEL NOROESTE S.L.

GESTION INTEGRAL DE PROYECTOS DEL NOROESTE S.L.
GESTION INTEGRAL DE PROYECTOS DEL NOROESTE S.L.
GESTION INTEGRAL DE PROYECTOS DEL NOROESTE S.L.

Here we can see how the L-shaped sofa subtly separates the dining room from the living room, without constricting space.

11. Wooden material

Home Staging Reetdachhaus auf Sylt, Immofoto-Sylt Immofoto-Sylt Country style dining room
Immofoto-Sylt

Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt
Immofoto-Sylt

Use wood throughout your living area to create a connection between spaces.

Have a look at this article: How to integrate wooden elements into your home.

12. Black and white with a touch of coziness

Bramham Gardens , Keir Townsend Ltd. Keir Townsend Ltd. Dining room
Keir Townsend Ltd.

Bramham Gardens

Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.
Keir Townsend Ltd.

Here we can see how white and black make for a beautiful combination, with soft textiles and plush rugs making for a cozy look and feel.

13. Eclectic

DEPARTAMENTO EN LAS LOMAS, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Living room
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

Your living areas can also be different from one another by opting for an eclectic look and feel.

14. Simple and homely

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

Once again we can see how simple furniture and homely tones makes for a very spacious, light and bright design.

15. 50 shades of grey

homify Minimalist dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Have you ever seen something so elegant?

Pretty patios and decks ideas for your home
Did you find this article interesting?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks