A home designed for a family with plans you can copy

There is nothing more satisfying than exploring a beautiful home that is spacious too!
This is why we are delighted today to bring you a project by architects HOMEKONCEPT. We will also get a chance to the see the plans behind the house, witnessing for ourselves how much detail and effort goes into the strategy of the design. This ensures that every square foot is utilized!
We will also see how appealing clean lines and neutral tones can be as well as how a touch of wood goes a very long way!
Let's take a look…
From the front of the home we can see how grand yet simple the home is. It features a plain white facade, interspersed with wooden cladding for texture, tone and warmth. The grey roof neatly packages the home below it.
The home features two garages, which allows cars to be stored neatly out of sight. A spacious driveway ensures plenty of room for visitors to park their cars too!
The home envelopes you in warmth and elegance right from the get go.
The back of the home opens up onto a spacious terrace, furnished with comfortable wicker chairs and cozy corners. This area extends the living space outdoors, providing a whole new space for entertaining or simply relaxing. It is integrated into the garden, yet is covered and protected from any adverse weather conditions.
The well-maintained garden and sophisticated swimming pool further enhances the look and feel of the home.
Here we come across drawings of the home, where we can see the exact shape and design that the architects had in mind. They also knew from the get go that the wanted to go for simple neutral tones and a traditional gable roof design.
Do you see how much detail and precision goes into the planning of a home? The architects need to have thought of everything so it translates once the home is built!
Do you see how the architects made the most of space, while ensuring that windows and doors throughout the home ensure natural light flows through?
They've also created a balance between the smooth white plastered walls and the wooden cladding.
Here we get a detailed view of every room, including how the designers have separated them and how much much space has been allocated for each. This is very important for builders and the residents themselves, so they know what to expect from the final design!
The upstairs of the home is more private, yet just as spacious.
