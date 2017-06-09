Your browser is out-of-date.

A charming cottage-style house + plans

Leigh Leigh
homify
Today we are going to explore a very modern and sophisticated little cottage, designed by architects HOMEKONCEPT. We will also get a chance to examine their architectural plans and admire all of the beautiful work and detail that has gone into this stunning home.

At 1513 square feet, this home isn't the largest home that you will ever come across yet it is completely functional, cozy and elegant. This is a great example of how dynamite comes in small packages. 

You'll also see how valuable an open plan design can be!

Neutral tones

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 24,
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

With its neutral tones and mix of materials throughout the facade, the home is very warm and welcoming. White smooth walls contrast with the wooden cladding and the grey roof, creating a stunning overall look and feel.

Do you see how the garden enhances this?

Warm and welcoming

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 24,
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

Speaking of warm and welcoming, at the front of the home we can see how the double garage keeps cars, bicycles and other items neatly stored out of sight. This keeps the home looking clean and modern.

The wooden front door invites guests in, while the little pot plants add a splash of natural decor and design.

The terrace

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 24,
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

The elegant terrace extends the living space outdoors, creating an area for relaxing in the sunshine and fresh air. It has been furnished with simple yet cozy chairs so that it can be used for relaxing with a good book or sharing a glass of wine with family and friends.

Smart interiors

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The interior of the home is designed in an open plan layout, ensuring that every square inch is utilized. The dining room and living room spaces flow into one another, connected by the sleek grey tones and touches of wood.

Do you see how the art work has been very carefully selected? It adds quality and beauty to the space without overwhelming it.

Functional kitchen

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The kitchen is slightly separated from the rest of the living area but still connects to it. The designers have opted for predominately white tones, making for a very modern, sleek and clean cooking area.

Have a look at these 10 all white kitchens to see if you'd opt for a white kitchen!

Functional elements

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

These architects are experts at turning functional elements into design pieces. In the living room, we can see how the fireplace and the coffee table bring a very sophisticated look and feel to the environment.

The ground floor plan

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This detailed plan shows us how much thought and planning has gone into the home. Every inch of space has been carefully thought out. 

Do you see how the living spaces have been designed in an open plan layout?

The upper level

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The upstairs of the home features more private bedrooms and bathrooms, with more than enough space for the whole family!

If you've enjoyed exploring this home, you'll love this sophisticated suburban home with plans.

Would you want to live in this modern cottage?

