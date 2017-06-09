A charming cottage-style house + plans

Today we are going to explore a very modern and sophisticated little cottage, designed by architects HOMEKONCEPT. We will also get a chance to examine their architectural plans and admire all of the beautiful work and detail that has gone into this stunning home.

At 1513 square feet, this home isn't the largest home that you will ever come across yet it is completely functional, cozy and elegant. This is a great example of how dynamite comes in small packages.

You'll also see how valuable an open plan design can be!