Watch this square log home take shape

Today, we are going to explore a country house made with laminated veneer lumber, designed by architects ДМИТРИЙ КРУГЛЯК. What's more is that we will get a chance to watch it come to life – from construction to finish!

Log houses are very popular, especially in Canada but also in parts of Europe. Not only do they look beautiful, but they come in all sorts of styles and designs. You can opt for round logs, square logs or other shapes, completely customizing the look and feel of your home.

They also bring a certain aesthetic quality to the architecture, with peaceful, rustic and country connotations. When you think of a log cabin, don't you think of a haven in the middle of nowhere?

So today, we are going to see just how beautiful a log house can be – from the outside in!