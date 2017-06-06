Watch this square log home take shape

Today, we are going to explore a country house made with laminated veneer lumber, designed by architects ДМИТРИЙ КРУГЛЯК. What's more is that we will get a chance to watch it come to life – from construction to finish!
Log houses are very popular, especially in Canada but also in parts of Europe. Not only do they look beautiful, but they come in all sorts of styles and designs. You can opt for round logs, square logs or other shapes, completely customizing the look and feel of your home.
They also bring a certain aesthetic quality to the architecture, with peaceful, rustic and country connotations. When you think of a log cabin, don't you think of a haven in the middle of nowhere?
So today, we are going to see just how beautiful a log house can be – from the outside in!
A log home takes a lot of careful planning and design. Here we can see how the timber has been carefully put together, creating that stunning rustic look and feel we will see later.
At this stage, the timber is still raw, but we can already see how appealing it is. It not only looks warm and inviting, but it makes for a very cozy home!
Like any architectural project, it takes a lot of attention to detail to create a stunning piece of architecture. It also needs a solid base and a solid frame so that it will last for many years to come.
Here we can see the home starting to really take shape… you won't believe how beautiful it looks once complete!
Wow!
Once complete, we can see that the home has taken on a yellow tone with white finishes, making for a very sweet and charming design. The double-storey home makes use of terraces and balconies, extending the home outdoors where the beautiful views can be enjoyed.
Do you see how modern and rustic come together in this design?
From this angle, we can imagine what it is like to relax on the spacious terrace and enjoy the gorgeous surrounding views. This area is perfect for relaxing with a good book or entertaining family and friends.
All that is missing is a comfortable chair or two!
Wood dominates throughout the interior enveloping you in warmth and charm from the moment that you step foot inside. The antique furniture and quaint pieces of decor make for an environment full of personality. Once again, we can see how it's all in the detail!
Do you see how strategically the lighting has been used, illuminating different details and designs throughout?
Key to expert design is merging functionality with charm. Here we can see how this has been achieved with the fireplace and the mantle piece, where family photographs and little trinkets have been put on display.
A log home isn't complete without a beautiful fireplace, which radiates warmth and homeliness all at the same time. Couldn't you imagine curling up in front of a crackling fire with a good book, surrounded by family and friends in this living room?
