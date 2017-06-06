12 clever ways to breathe life into every corner of your home

Decorating and furnishing without getting excessive is undoubtedly the golden rule in interior design. However, when we complete a project or finish decorating a room, we may realize that we've left a corner or empty or there is a blank space that could better utilized, adding charm and personality to the dome.

Knowing what to do with these empty space is key to a sophisticated interior design. From the bedroom to the living room, from the bathroom to the kitchen – each room should be functional but should also visually stimulate.

That's why today on homify, we've put together 12 ideas to ensure that you have character and practicality in every corner of the home, without overwhelming it!

Let's take a look…