The terrific half-timber house – with plans!

This 1776 square foot house that we are going to explore today is made with half laminated veneer timber, merging rustic style with modern sophistication.

Not only will we get a chance to explore every angle of this very beautiful and functional home, but we will get a chance to examine the floor plans that the architects put together, ensuring that every square inch of space was utilized.

This home also features state-of-the-art technology with heating in the walls and a calibrated architectural structure.

Are you curious to see more?