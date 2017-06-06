The terrific half-timber house – with plans!

This 1776 square foot house that we are going to explore today is made with half laminated veneer timber, merging rustic style with modern sophistication.
Not only will we get a chance to explore every angle of this very beautiful and functional home, but we will get a chance to examine the floor plans that the architects put together, ensuring that every square inch of space was utilized.
This home also features state-of-the-art technology with heating in the walls and a calibrated architectural structure.
Are you curious to see more?
From the exterior, we can see how modern and rustic work in harmony with one another.
The dark timber structure complements the smooth white walls, while the glass throughout the facade ensures that the home is naturally insulated throughout the day.
We can also see how the home spills out onto a little terrace, which is perfect for enjoying the surrounding garden, fresh air and sunshine.
The home is grand in size, with a traditional shape. It's a family home that is sure to turn heads!
The designers have used space very effectively, making sure there is plenty of living spaces for the family as well as more private spaces.
The garden is also simply stunning, enhancing the look and feel of the home.
Here we can see the back of the house, where we can clearly see how the chimneys jut out from the roof for a charming and functional design.
The grey roof neatly packages the home below it while the glass facade creates a connection between interior and exterior spaces.
The architectural plan allows us to truly explore how the designers have made the absolute most of space. While we haven't had a chance to see inside the home, we can see how they've gone for an open plan design. The terrace also wraps around the home, extending the living area outdoors.
The staircase fits snugly into the corner of the design, leading family and friends upstairs when need be.
