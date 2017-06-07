Your browser is out-of-date.

Kitchen backsplash: decor ideas you'll want to copy

Leigh Leigh
Cobertura de luxo, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Modern kitchen
If you consider how much time you spend in the kitchen, it should be an environment that's bright, functional and stylish. Every time you step foot in your kitchen, you should be inspired to cook a feast, share memories with family and friends and enjoy the heart and soul of the home.

This is why today at homify, we've put together kitchen backsplashes for inspiration! These will show you how you can create a functional and stylish kitchen in the most savvy way…

Shall we take a look?

1. White quartz

Wanita Rd Project, Tango Design Studio Tango Design Studio Kitchen Quartz White Furniture,Countertop,Cabinetry,Table,Window,Kitchen & dining room table,Chair,Wood,Kitchen,Lighting
Tango Design Studio

Wanita Rd Project

Simple, elegant and clean – white quartz does a sophisticated kitchen make!

2. Grey tiles

Wavell, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Furniture,Property,Countertop,Kitchen appliance,Chair,Wood,Home appliance,Shelving,Kitchen
Linebox Studio

Wavell

The grey tiles create elegance and charm. Don't you love the white and grey contrast?

If you like the look and feel of this kitchen, you'll want to explore the whole home: This modern Ottawa home is one of a kind.

3. Marble

Main Kitchen Line with Marble Backsplash STUDIO Z Kitchen Cabinetry,Property,Countertop,Furniture,Table,Wood,Kitchen stove,Kitchen,Lighting,Interior design
STUDIO Z

Main Kitchen Line with Marble Backsplash

When in doubt, marble is the best material for a kitchen splash back. It's easy to clean and looks absolutely stunning! Give your kitchen a lavish and modern touch!

4. Cutting-edge

Brushed Nickel Tile, Prisma Elalux Tile Modern kitchen Iron/Steel Grey
Elalux Tile

Brushed Nickel Tile, Prisma

If you're looking for a more edgy look opt for iron or steel.

5. Homely

Feature Tiled Wall STUDIO Z Modern kitchen White ​breakfast room,built in fridge,crown moulding,glass cabinets,glass doors,modern bistro,pantry,pendant lights,sunroom,stained wood floor,yellow tiles,tuscan colors,granite counters,marble mosaic
STUDIO Z

Feature Tiled Wall

The owners of this suburban home wanted to replace their outdated 70's kitchen with its California ceiling, fluorescent lighting and worn cabinetry.

Here we see how Tuscan colours and charming accessories collected from the family's Italian travels have been infused into the kitchen design. 

STUDIO Z have also layered colours, textures and materials to create a calming, neutral and warm environment. The splashes of colour are beautiful!

6. Wood

Cobertura de luxo, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Modern kitchen
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

Wood is always charming and warm and it works in harmony with just about any style. Don't you love this design?

7. Painted wood

Natürlich nordisch, Schmidt Küchen Schmidt Küchen Kitchen
Schmidt Küchen

Wood can also be painted a charming colour, bringing a beautiful and vibrant look and feel to the cooking space. Here we can see how well blue works, bringing a country-style touch to the design.

8. Faux stone

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY Kitchen
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

What is faux stone? It's something that adds a beautiful rustic touch to a modern environment. It also adds texture and tone.

9. Wallpaper

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern kitchen
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Not many people opt for wallpaper in the kitchen, because it can get damaged by moisture, grease or stains. However, if you use a strong varnish on the wallpaper, it can bring charm and personality to the environment.

There are so many types, styles, colours and patterns! What's more is that you can apply it yourself…

10. Tiles

Apartamento no Ipiranga, Cores Lovers Cores Lovers Modern kitchen
Cores Lovers

Tiles are simply and effective and just like wallpaper, come in all sorts of colours, patterns and styles. They are also cost-effective.

11. Vinyl

homify Modern kitchen
homify

When in doubt, opt for vinyl. It's easy to apply, budget-friendly and can be customized to suit your needs. 

Also have a look at this article: Beautiful kitchens: 7 ideas to decorate the walls.

Are you impressed with these ideas?

