Kitchen backsplash: decor ideas you'll want to copy

If you consider how much time you spend in the kitchen, it should be an environment that's bright, functional and stylish. Every time you step foot in your kitchen, you should be inspired to cook a feast, share memories with family and friends and enjoy the heart and soul of the home.
This is why today at homify, we've put together kitchen backsplashes for inspiration! These will show you how you can create a functional and stylish kitchen in the most savvy way…
Shall we take a look?
Simple, elegant and clean – white quartz does a sophisticated kitchen make!
The grey tiles create elegance and charm. Don't you love the white and grey contrast?
If you like the look and feel of this kitchen, you'll want to explore the whole home: This modern Ottawa home is one of a kind.
When in doubt, marble is the best material for a kitchen splash back. It's easy to clean and looks absolutely stunning! Give your kitchen a lavish and modern touch!
If you're looking for a more edgy look opt for iron or steel.
The owners of this suburban home wanted to replace their outdated 70's kitchen with its California ceiling, fluorescent lighting and worn cabinetry.
Here we see how Tuscan colours and charming accessories collected from the family's Italian travels have been infused into the kitchen design.
STUDIO Z have also layered colours, textures and materials to create a calming, neutral and warm environment. The splashes of colour are beautiful!
Wood is always charming and warm and it works in harmony with just about any style. Don't you love this design?
Wood can also be painted a charming colour, bringing a beautiful and vibrant look and feel to the cooking space. Here we can see how well blue works, bringing a country-style touch to the design.
What is faux stone? It's something that adds a beautiful rustic touch to a modern environment. It also adds texture and tone.
Not many people opt for wallpaper in the kitchen, because it can get damaged by moisture, grease or stains. However, if you use a strong varnish on the wallpaper, it can bring charm and personality to the environment.
There are so many types, styles, colours and patterns! What's more is that you can apply it yourself…
Tiles are simply and effective and just like wallpaper, come in all sorts of colours, patterns and styles. They are also cost-effective.
When in doubt, opt for vinyl. It's easy to apply, budget-friendly and can be customized to suit your needs.
Also have a look at this article: Beautiful kitchens: 7 ideas to decorate the walls.