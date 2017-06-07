Kitchen backsplash: decor ideas you'll want to copy

If you consider how much time you spend in the kitchen, it should be an environment that's bright, functional and stylish. Every time you step foot in your kitchen, you should be inspired to cook a feast, share memories with family and friends and enjoy the heart and soul of the home.

This is why today at homify, we've put together kitchen backsplashes for inspiration! These will show you how you can create a functional and stylish kitchen in the most savvy way…

Shall we take a look?