The summer home you want to unwind in

Today we are going to explore a gorgeous rustic little wooden home, created by home builders THULE BLOCKHAUS GMBH.

Not only will we get a chance to see this charming little home, we will also get the opportunity to analyze the building plans as well as the renderings of the architecture. We can compare what the drawings look like compared to the final product!

Are you ready to see just how stunning a small and simple home can be?

Let's take a look!