3 striking homes to spark ideas for your new build

If you have been seriously considering building a dream home for you and your family, then you need to inundate yourself with as much fantastic inspiration as possible and today, we have three strikingly different homes to show you, from a team of phenomenally talented Russian architects. From huge and contemporary through to all on one level and country chic, we have something for every taste, right here, so let's get started!

1. A big house for a big family.

Built over two floors, this magnificent family home is not only large, it is stylish to look at as well and with a sociable interior layout in place, there is a host of inspiration for anyone planning a big family build, right here! With a whopping five bedrooms and four bathrooms, there's room for everyone but the landscaping is phenomenal as well, with a terrific pool and expansive terrace!

The ground floor.

This ground floor plan shows what a dynamic layout there is inside this home. The lion's share of the space has been diverted to the living room, allowing for fun family closeness and there's even a bedroom on this lower level as well. 

The first floor.

The first floor plan shows just how much consideration has been given to comfortable and private spaces. If you had a home like this one built, you should never have to move again, so this would be a lifetime investment!

Initial architect sketches.

We thought we'd pop in a few sketches for fun as well. How closely do you think the finished design resembles them?

2. A spacious country home for a multi-generational family.

This home isn't like any other, as it has maintained a steady focus on the outside spaces, with not one or two but THREE terraces in place! Add to that, a traditional country aesthetic, beautiful wood cladding and a staggering five bedrooms and you have a recipe for cohesive living success! There are also three bathrooms, to negate those awkward morning queues! 

The ground floor.

With a relatively open-plan layout in place, we think you'll like the transitions between living, dining and cooking spaces, not to mention the inclusion of a downstairs bedroom, which would be perfect for older residents. There's even a ground floor bathroom and utility space! Look at all those terraces too!

The first floor.

The layout of these bedrooms really works so well to maintain everyone's privacy and by having an extra sitting room as well, there is a beautifully relaxing and luxurious vibe to this house! The central bathroom position is perfect for easy access.

Initial architect sketches.

Fancy taking a look at some of the sketches of this house as well? Then here you go!

3. A conceptual cottage for a medium-sized family.

The facade of this home has been kept deliberately traditional for the region it is located in, but the interior is anything but what you'd expect! A very contemporary home, the inside features a somewhat hidden master bedroom and there's even a sauna! Yes, you read that right! With three bedrooms and bathrooms, there is room for everyone in a medium-sized family and amenities for everyone to enjoy their own space.

The plan!

With all the private spaces located around the perimeter of the building and an open-plan central section, this home has been so carefully planned out to secure a cozy aesthetic. Add to that the HUGE terrace that wraps around the back of the house and you have something really gorgeous!

Initial architect sketches.

Let's finish off by taking a quick look at some of the sketches! We think you'll agree that the vision has been brought to life fantastically!

If you've loved these Russian homes, why not take a look at this article next: This family home is utterly grand!

Which of these homes really tempted you?

