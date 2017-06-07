The Smart Wood home you'll want to live in

Today, we are going to explore every angle of a beautiful piece of Russian architecture made with timber. Designed by architects Smart Wood, this home merges rustic and contemporary styles creating a beautiful overall look and feel.
What is so striking about this Moscow-based home is how it works in harmony with the surrounds as well as how the white facade and wooden timber contrast flawlessly with one another. The result is a warm and inviting home that is functional, cozy and stylish.
You'll fall in love with wooden architecture today, in this beautiful example of how it can be used. Remember that wood is just so versatile!
The home is as pretty as a picture.
The double-storey design features smooth, white walls and light timber finishes. These colours work together like milk and honey.
The gable roof design gives this architecture a beautiful, cottage style look and feel that allows it to work in harmony with the natural surrounds.
From this angle, we can see how the different elements of the architecture work together as well as how the timber has been used to reinforce the simple design.
There are also windows throughout the facade, allowing sunlight to flow into the interiors spaces.
Do you see how the timber connects the home to the surrounding nature?
The designers have paid very close attention to every detail of the design. Here we can see how the timber carefully makes up the structure and finishes of the home.
The modern elements and rustic touches work together to create a home that is functional but feels like a haven, cocooning you in warmth the closer that you get to it.
Here we get a chance to see the home from a little bit of a distance. While construction is still taking place, it is an enchanting sight. The timber house is tucked away in the trees, offering a family an oasis of charm and comfort.
Here we can see just how much of the structure is made from wood, giving this home a solid foundation. Remember that if you opt for wood for your home, you need to make sure that it is adequately sealed and varnished so that it will last in all weather conditions.
