The Smart Wood home you'll want to live in

Today, we are going to explore every angle of a beautiful piece of Russian architecture made with timber. Designed by architects Smart Wood, this home merges rustic and contemporary styles creating a beautiful overall look and feel.

What is so striking about this Moscow-based home is how it works in harmony with the surrounds as well as how the white facade and wooden timber contrast flawlessly with one another. The result is a warm and inviting home that is functional, cozy and stylish.

You'll fall in love with wooden architecture today, in this beautiful example of how it can be used. Remember that wood is just so versatile!