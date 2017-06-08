Your browser is out-of-date.

Home Horoscopes: Dazzling decor ideas for your star sign

Leigh Leigh
Residenza di campagna, Studio Maggiore Architettura Studio Maggiore Architettura Living room
Is there a form of decor that is more appropriate for a Leo compared to a Sagittarius? Are some colours more suited for the individuals under the Pisces star sign?

Today on  homify, we are going to find out and frankly, have a bit of fun! We've put together an array of 12 spectacular apartments, which correspond with each star sign.

Let's see if yours matches up!

1. Aries

Luxury London Mayfair Aparment homify Living room White london,apartment,penthouse,modern,classic,living room,family room
homify

Luxury London Mayfair Aparment

homify
homify
homify

This apartment features a palette of sober and soft colours, with plenty of space. The large and spacious atmosphere has plenty of natural light and is dominated by clean, elegant lines.

2. Taurus

homify Modern dining room Wood Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

A perfect balance between modern and vintage characterizes this beautiful, minimalist living room and open kitchen. Don't you love the contemporary design?

3. Gemini

Maison, Meero Meero Living room
Meero

Meero
Meero
Meero

A Gemini would feel perfectly at home in this contemporary apartment with high ceilings and modern touches.

4. Cancer

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Living room
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

This living room is modern and rustic at the same time, extending into a winter garden thanks to the large windows. For this star sign, this is simply perfect because these individuals love contact with nature.

5. Leo

Paris - Marais 38m², KAST design KAST design Modern living room
KAST design

KAST design
KAST design
KAST design

This energetic sign is reflected well in this elegant and colourful apartment. Don't you love the bright orange rug?

6. Virgo

КВАРТИРА НА СТУДЕНЧЕСКОЙ, АРХИТЕКТУРНОЕ БЮРО АНДРЕЯ КАРЦЕВА И ЮЛИИ ВИШНЕПОЛЬСКОЙ АРХИТЕКТУРНОЕ БЮРО АНДРЕЯ КАРЦЕВА И ЮЛИИ ВИШНЕПОЛЬСКОЙ Living room
АРХИТЕКТУРНОЕ БЮРО АНДРЕЯ КАРЦЕВА И ЮЛИИ ВИШНЕПОЛЬСКОЙ

АРХИТЕКТУРНОЕ БЮРО АНДРЕЯ КАРЦЕВА И ЮЛИИ ВИШНЕПОЛЬСКОЙ
АРХИТЕКТУРНОЕ БЮРО АНДРЕЯ КАРЦЕВА И ЮЛИИ ВИШНЕПОЛЬСКОЙ
АРХИТЕКТУРНОЕ БЮРО АНДРЕЯ КАРЦЕВА И ЮЛИИ ВИШНЕПОЛЬСКОЙ

This apartment features soft tones, modern and translucent materials and bright, open and airy spaces. Perfect for the Virgo!

7. Libra

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Living room living room,wooden clad,beams,interior,rustic,holiday home,beach house
Perfect Stays

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Bright and warm, this living room features warm tones and comfortable furniture. It cocoons you in warmth from the moment that you step inside! Complete with a fireplace, this is the living space you'd find in a Libra's home.

8. Scorpio

Dom pod Warszawą, MAKAO home MAKAO home Living room
MAKAO home

MAKAO home
MAKAO home
MAKAO home

With a balance between simplicity and originality, this large room features a sober design. The high quality touches and elements reflect the character of a Scorpio.

9. Sagittarius

Residenza di campagna, Studio Maggiore Architettura Studio Maggiore Architettura Living room
Studio Maggiore Architettura

Studio Maggiore Architettura
Studio Maggiore Architettura
Studio Maggiore Architettura

With its comfortable and luxurious seats, this home features all sorts of accessories that represent the adventurous spirit of the Sagittarius. Don't you love the soft colours?

10. Capricorn

SAS_private apartment, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Living room
cristianavannini | arc

cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc

The Capricorn's apartment features warm carpets, spacious sofas, cheerful colours and neat decor. What more could you need?

11. Aquarius

Appartement Paris, Meero Meero Industrial style dining room
Meero

Meero
Meero
Meero

With its Scandinavian accents and modern decor, this cozy designer living room is perfect for the Aquarian. 

12. Pisces

Pasquale Design | Mediterranean Modern Luxe | Tampa, FL, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern living room Concrete White
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Bathed in light and surrounded by greenery, this living room is dominated by grey and blue tones. Natural yet refreshing, this is the perfect environment for the Pisces.

Also have a look at the best kitchen for your star sign!

3 square-log homes perfect for a country retreat
Does this article match your star sign?

