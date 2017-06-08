Home Horoscopes: Dazzling decor ideas for your star sign

Is there a form of decor that is more appropriate for a Leo compared to a Sagittarius? Are some colours more suited for the individuals under the Pisces star sign?
Today on homify, we are going to find out and frankly, have a bit of fun! We've put together an array of 12 spectacular apartments, which correspond with each star sign.
Let's see if yours matches up!
This apartment features a palette of sober and soft colours, with plenty of space. The large and spacious atmosphere has plenty of natural light and is dominated by clean, elegant lines.
A perfect balance between modern and vintage characterizes this beautiful, minimalist living room and open kitchen. Don't you love the contemporary design?
A Gemini would feel perfectly at home in this contemporary apartment with high ceilings and modern touches.
This living room is modern and rustic at the same time, extending into a winter garden thanks to the large windows. For this star sign, this is simply perfect because these individuals love contact with nature.
This energetic sign is reflected well in this elegant and colourful apartment. Don't you love the bright orange rug?
This apartment features soft tones, modern and translucent materials and bright, open and airy spaces. Perfect for the Virgo!
Bright and warm, this living room features warm tones and comfortable furniture. It cocoons you in warmth from the moment that you step inside! Complete with a fireplace, this is the living space you'd find in a Libra's home.
With a balance between simplicity and originality, this large room features a sober design. The high quality touches and elements reflect the character of a Scorpio.
With its comfortable and luxurious seats, this home features all sorts of accessories that represent the adventurous spirit of the Sagittarius. Don't you love the soft colours?
The Capricorn's apartment features warm carpets, spacious sofas, cheerful colours and neat decor. What more could you need?
With its Scandinavian accents and modern decor, this cozy designer living room is perfect for the Aquarian.
Bathed in light and surrounded by greenery, this living room is dominated by grey and blue tones. Natural yet refreshing, this is the perfect environment for the Pisces.
