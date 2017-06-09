Decor ideas: How to stage your home for a quick sale

Before selling a house, you must know how to present it to the market in terms of design and decor.

A minimalist style is one that is often used by designers who want to transform an apartment for a sale. This kind of design works well, especially in smaller homes, because it makes the environment feel spacious, functional, light, bright and comfortable all at the same time. It also suits most tastes!

The art of a dressing a home up for a sale is called home staging and it can work wonders! With a minimalist style, you just need a few items here or there and you can turn the home into a beauty, ready to be snapped up.

Today at homify, we will look at the home staging of an apartment, examining before and after photographs. We will see how every room – from the bedrooms to the bathrooms to the kitchen – have been transformed.

You won't believe your eyes!