3 square-log homes perfect for a country retreat

If you think that all cabin homes are the same, then you're about to be in for a really big shock, as you won't find whole log walls, small proportions or simple designs here! The architects that created these staggering and luxurious homes must have had a vision of changing the assumptions linked to cabin homes forever and if you ask us, they managed it with such ease! You'll see colourful, exciting and grand designs featured here, so if you've been teetering on the edge of buying a holiday home but haven't found anything beautiful enough for you yet, we think you're going to be seriously tempted by at least one of these brilliant properties. Let's take a look!
The smallest of the houses that we are going to show you today, we think this home has such presence, in part, because of the unusual exterior color choice! With recognized cabin motifs in place, such as a sloping roof, wood cladding and a charming little terrace, there's no getting away from the inspiration for this design, but there is such a fresh and different feel at the same time! Come and see a few of the really piquant details that sets this home apart!
If you liked the little green cabin home but you're looking for something bigger, grander and with a bit more presence, come and marvel at this phenomenal green family mansion! There's no way this is simply a holiday home, as the proportions are large and impressive and no modern convenience has been left out! We have to say that these green exteriors are really exciting us, especially as they help to bed the properties into their surroundings so naturally. Wow! Shall we see a little more?
This cabin home is the closest to a traditional build of all three of these beautiful properties, but only because the color scheme is a little more expected. A medley of dark wood and cream, this is a natural, pared back and super sweet building that has made the most of recognized cabin motifs. We love the balconies, masses of glazing and the brilliant roof design that almost brings mountainous regions to mind. Shall we see a little more?
