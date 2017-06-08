3 square-log homes perfect for a country retreat

If you think that all cabin homes are the same, then you're about to be in for a really big shock, as you won't find whole log walls, small proportions or simple designs here! The architects that created these staggering and luxurious homes must have had a vision of changing the assumptions linked to cabin homes forever and if you ask us, they managed it with such ease! You'll see colourful, exciting and grand designs featured here, so if you've been teetering on the edge of buying a holiday home but haven't found anything beautiful enough for you yet, we think you're going to be seriously tempted by at least one of these brilliant properties. Let's take a look!