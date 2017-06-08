Your browser is out-of-date.

3 square-log homes perfect for a country retreat

Баня из клееного бруса, Дмитрий Кругляк Дмитрий Кругляк Spa
If you think that all cabin homes are the same, then you're about to be in for a really big shock, as you won't find whole log walls, small proportions or simple designs here! The architects that created these staggering and luxurious homes must have had a vision of changing the assumptions linked to cabin homes forever and if you ask us, they managed it with such ease! You'll see colourful, exciting and grand designs featured here, so if you've been teetering on the edge of buying a holiday home but haven't found anything beautiful enough for you yet, we think you're going to be seriously tempted by at least one of these brilliant properties. Let's take a look!

1. Gorgeous in green.

Баня из клееного бруса, Дмитрий Кругляк Дмитрий Кругляк Spa
The smallest of the houses that we are going to show you today, we think this home has such presence, in part, because of the unusual exterior color choice! With recognized cabin motifs in place, such as a sloping roof, wood cladding and a charming little terrace, there's no getting away from the inspiration for this design, but there is such a fresh and different feel at the same time! Come and see a few of the really piquant details that sets this home apart!

Just look at this picture-perfect setting! The garden is a work of art!

Баня из клееного бруса, Дмитрий Кругляк Дмитрий Кругляк Spa Wood
This terrace is such a lovely addition. Imagine enjoying some breakfast out here!

Баня из клееного бруса, Дмитрий Кругляк Дмитрий Кругляк Spa
We can't get away from how striking this 'key-lime pie' green exterior color is! Gorgeous!

Баня из клееного бруса, Дмитрий Кругляк Дмитрий Кругляк Spa
There's even a traditional sauna in this cabin home! Talk about luxury!

Баня из клееного бруса, Дмитрий Кругляк Дмитрий Кругляк Spa
2. A variation on a theme!

Загородный дом из клееного бруса, Дмитрий Кругляк Дмитрий Кругляк Rustic style house Wood Green
If you liked the little green cabin home but you're looking for something bigger, grander and with a bit more presence, come and marvel at this phenomenal green family mansion! There's no way this is simply a holiday home, as the proportions are large and impressive and no modern convenience has been left out! We have to say that these green exteriors are really exciting us, especially as they help to bed the properties into their surroundings so naturally. Wow! Shall we see a little more?

This home has literally everything, including a pale green garage that you never knew you needed… until now!

Загородный дом из клееного бруса, Дмитрий Кругляк Дмитрий Кругляк Rustic style house
Just look at the way this house blends with the surroundings. Such a beautiful cohesion!

Загородный дом из клееного бруса, Дмитрий Кругляк Дмитрий Кругляк Rustic style house
The setting here really is incredible, as with a wonderful pond in place, you get the joy of pretty reflections!

Загородный дом из клееного бруса, Дмитрий Кругляк Дмитрий Кругляк Rustic style house
3. A modern classic.

Брусовой дом вблизи поселка Мельниково, Дмитрий Кругляк Дмитрий Кругляк Rustic style house Wood Beige
This cabin home is the closest to a traditional build of all three of these beautiful properties, but only because the color scheme is a little more expected. A medley of dark wood and cream, this is a natural, pared back and super sweet building that has made the most of recognized cabin motifs. We love the balconies, masses of glazing and the brilliant roof design that almost brings mountainous regions to mind. Shall we see a little more?

Are you picking up on the really cozy vibe that emanates from this charming home? So pretty!

Брусовой дом вблизи поселка Мельниково, Дмитрий Кругляк Дмитрий Кругляк Rustic style house
A charming little Alpine-style garden is an ideal finishing touch to this cabin home.

Брусовой дом вблизи поселка Мельниково, Дмитрий Кругляк Дмитрий Кругляк Rustic style house
With a built-in BBQ in place, this home will cater for all of your needs! We wouldn't ever leave!

Брусовой дом вблизи поселка Мельниково, Дмитрий Кругляк Дмитрий Кругляк Rustic style house
For even more brilliant cabin home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The log cabin home that's anything but simple.

The family home with a refined rustic soul
Did you love the modern take on classic cabins here?

