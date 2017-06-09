The energy-saving home that's a mortgage helper

We hope that you're in the mood for something really different, as that is exactly what we have for you here. This home isn't just different though, as it also borders on genius! The architects that created it are certainly deserving of some kind of innovative design award, for sure!
What we will see here is an incredible energy-saving house that enjoys beautiful views of the landscape, but the real genius in how this building actually pays for itself. This is wooden framed house, split into two separate apartments so that one can be enjoyed by the owner while the other is rented out on a permanent basis, thereby making the mortgage eminently more affordable. Given how difficult it currently is to get on the property ladder in Canada, this could be a solution that makes house-buying a possibility for so many more people, but let's take a look and see if you are enamoured with the look of this home. We think you will be, as nothing is more attractive than cost-effective solutions that also happen to be lovely to look at!
Wow! What a contemporary and pretty design! Attached to the rear of an existing property, this apartment could have run the risk of looking like an afterthought but that's pertinently not the case! It just lifts the entire building!
A timber-frame design made this new apartment block so much faster and cheaper to build, which must have been a key consideration throughout the entire project! You can see that the spaces inside, though studios, will definitely be fairly generous!
The clever thing about this build is that yes, the two apartments are part of one building, and yes, they are both encased in the pretty cladding, but there is a sense of individual personality at play as well! One has a terrace, the other has a balcony and we bet the decorating styles inside are wildly varied!
We think that the mortgage owner probably selected this top-level apartment, as the view out over the surroundings is just so stunning. Plus, there's nothing more annoying that a heavy-footed tenant living above you! The living room space is very generous here, but let's have a look at some plans!
It was a bold move to design such a contemporary apartment block to accompany a more traditional existing home, but we think it has worked really well! In fact, it cheers the existing building up no end!
Self-contained, well divided and practical, we think this layout is utterly charming and really seeks to make the most of every nuance of interior space. A semi-open plan scheme offers the very best combination of private havens and sociable areas and there is such a welcoming, cozy vibe here. When you know that the mortgage is covered by renting out the extra apartment, it seems even more attractive!
We wanted to include this potential apartment layout as well, just because it shows the diversity that is possible! Don't you just love the idea of a studio apartment that taps into a little creativity and showcases your interests? We wouldn't even mind sacrificing a bedroom in order to squeeze in a sofa bed and a grand piano!
