The energy-saving home that's a mortgage helper

We hope that you're in the mood for something really different, as that is exactly what we have for you here. This home isn't just different though, as it also borders on genius! The architects that created it are certainly deserving of some kind of innovative design award, for sure!

What we will see here is an incredible energy-saving house that enjoys beautiful views of the landscape, but the real genius in how this building actually pays for itself. This is wooden framed house, split into two separate apartments so that one can be enjoyed by the owner while the other is rented out on a permanent basis, thereby making the mortgage eminently more affordable. Given how difficult it currently is to get on the property ladder in Canada, this could be a solution that makes house-buying a possibility for so many more people, but let's take a look and see if you are enamoured with the look of this home. We think you will be, as nothing is more attractive than cost-effective solutions that also happen to be lovely to look at!