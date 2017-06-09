A timber holiday home with a Nordic twist

When you see this amazing chalet holiday home, you will swear blind that it is found in some dark and mysterious nordic forest, but in actual fact, it's the product of genius German architects that mastered the art of emulating a traditional cabin aesthetic! Proving once and for all that you can't have too much of a good thing, the gargantuan amounts of wood in this home have created an undeniably warm and inviting vibe and it would be a total lie to say that we aren't picturing holidaying here, as we take a look around! Let's see if you feel the same way!
Called the 'Norwegian', this wooden house makes no bones about where it takes its inspiration from, but it's far from being just a stylish-looking property! With the ability to be fully insulated, like a standard dwelling, there are no green concerns to be attributed to this home, especially when you know that the design team recommends ecological wooden fiber insulation. Built over two floors and offering between 1,000 to 1,600 square feet (100 and 150 m²) of living space, this really is a phenomenal property.
Seriously, if this doesn't convince you that a great swathe of natural wood is always a good thing, nothing will! The rich tones are amazing and with a seamlessly built-in terrace in place as well, this home really straddles the line between comfortable and sociable! We certainly wouldn't say no to a barbecue out here!
With all-wood everything broken up by two simply staggering and sophisticated white sofas, this is an interior that screams of class and style! It just looks like everything you'd want form a holiday home, don't you think? Warm, cozy and the perfect antidote to real life, this is a forest haven that makes the day-to-day just slip away!
Naturally, no forest ever has the perfect level surface for building a home, which is why stilted foundations have been used here. being a timber-framed design, this will have been a wonderfully cost-effective build, allowing for a more luxurious interior design scheme to be put into place. Divine!
This picture really shows how amazing the house looks, within the surroundings. Looking every inch the perfect fairy tale cabin home, we can see why so many people love a fantastic forest holiday home. What a treat compared to city living!
