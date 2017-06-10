10 garden houses perfect for a retreat in your backyard

You want a beautiful little garden house? Well, why not?
Today on homify, we've complied a collection of 10 different types and styles that work in harmony with just about any garden.
These are all classic designs that are as functional as they are aesthetically charming. They can be used for storage, an outdoor office or even a games room – it's up to you!
Shall we take a look?
This garden is quite small and narrow, yet the grey-painted wooden house fits snugly into the corner. The front windows allow plenty of light inside while the interior is still private.
Wouldn't you want to relax on this little terrace?
This is a contemporary little garden house in a gorgeous and classic garden. The small wooden structure with large windows features a double-wing door, which opens outwards. This makes it possible to store all sorts of bulky garden accessories.
You could also use this as a small outdoor bedroom!
The designers have integrated a terrace into this small, little white house, expanding its functionality. The combination of white wood with a red roof is simply charming!
You've always wanted a home gym or a room where you can write, read or work without disturbing the rest of the family. Well now is your chance!
A garden house is the perfect outdoor haven.
This beautiful garden house has been painted green, allowing it to work in harmony with the surrounding garden, flowers and trees.
If you prefer a more bold and vibrant design, you can opt for a red garden house like we see here. Or you can paint a garden house any colour that you like!
Don't you like how this one features a sliding door, seamlessly connecting the interior with the exterior?
This modern wooden house was designed for a hairdresser who wanted a studio on the property. Talk about savvy!
A simple wooden garden shed with a classic saddle roof is sometimes all you need for an enchanting design. Traditional and timeless can work best!
Tip: Opt for glazed windows to create a warm interior.
The combination of grey walls and white finishes makes for a romantic and elegant look and feel.
The last garden cottage for the day looks like a small house! The curtains give it a very homely atmosphere don't you think?
You may also be interested in this article: Woodworking: Build a shed with your own hands!