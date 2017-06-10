Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Tips and tricks for a fantastic front yard

Leigh Leigh
Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc.
We all know how important a garden or front yard is, enhancing the look and feel of the entire home. This is why it's so important to maintain and look after your outdoor space. 

So how can you make your front yard look like it's been designed by a landscaper? Today, we will find out.

We've put together some tips and tricks for front yard landscaping that will leave you speechless.

Shall we take a look?

1. Pretty paths

Arbutus House - Main Entry Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Arbutus House – Main Entry

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Your pathway is functional – no doubt – but it should also be beautiful. Line it with beautiful flowers, trees and bushes for a spectacular look and feel.

Like the look of this one? Have a look at the whole project: This one-of-a-kind home echoes the majesty of B.C's coast.

2. Mow your lawn

The Hambly House, dpai architecture inc
dpai architecture inc

The Hambly House

dpai architecture inc
dpai architecture inc
dpai architecture inc

Sometimes all you need is a neatly trimmed lawn to make your home look stunning, modern and sleek.

3. Add some colour

Burlington Residence Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.

Burlington Residence

Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.
Lex Parker Design Consultants Ltd.

Use flowers, plants and trees to add colour and charm to your garden space. They should introduce vibrancy and different textures and tones to the space.

4. Work with the facade

Casa Amancay Ι San Martín de los Andes, Neuquén. Argentina., Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes – Arquitectos – Neuquén

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes – Arquitectos – Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén

Your facade and your front garden should work in harmony so that they speak to each other. Here we can see how the light wood works beautifully with the green garden for a stunning look and feel. 

Have a look at these tips for making a big impression for a small front garden.

5. Follow nature

Schuurwoning Leusden, Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten

Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten

The plants, trees, shrubs and flowers that naturally grow in your area should be your guide when it comes to gardening. If you don't like to make too much of an effort, opt for a garden that works in all seasons, all year long!

6. Add height

IT House, 磯村建築設計事務所
磯村建築設計事務所

磯村建築設計事務所
磯村建築設計事務所
磯村建築設計事務所

Use tall trees to add height to the garden. It will make it seem that much bigger and more spacious!

7. Use plants and flowers as a wall

The Old Water Tower Exterior Gresford Architects
Gresford Architects

The Old Water Tower Exterior

Gresford Architects
Gresford Architects
Gresford Architects

Create a little hedge or even a tall wall with your plants and flowers. Double the functionality with green beauty!

8. Neat and tidy

A Modern and Innovative Project on Thames: Ombu, Hayward Smart Architects Ltd
Hayward Smart Architects Ltd

A Modern and Innovative Project on Thames: Ombu

Hayward Smart Architects Ltd
Hayward Smart Architects Ltd
Hayward Smart Architects Ltd

Use the space available to your advantage, carefully planning for a beautiful little garden that looks stylish and sweet.

9. Get a little wild

Mad River Chalet, BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.
BLDG Workshop Inc.

The beauty of nature is its ability to naturally add a stunning look and feel to an exterior space in a very discreet way. Use this to your advantage!

10. Make the entrance the focal point

Ogród "Pod Jabłonią", Miejskie Ziele
Miejskie Ziele

Miejskie Ziele
Miejskie Ziele
Miejskie Ziele

This is the opportunity to really have some fun, emphasizing your entrance with plants, flowers and trees.

Also have a look at these 10 terrific ideas for an excellent entrance.

