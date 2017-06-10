10 Tips and tricks for a fantastic front yard

We all know how important a garden or front yard is, enhancing the look and feel of the entire home. This is why it's so important to maintain and look after your outdoor space.
So how can you make your front yard look like it's been designed by a landscaper? Today, we will find out.
We've put together some tips and tricks for front yard landscaping that will leave you speechless.
Shall we take a look?
Your pathway is functional – no doubt – but it should also be beautiful. Line it with beautiful flowers, trees and bushes for a spectacular look and feel.
Sometimes all you need is a neatly trimmed lawn to make your home look stunning, modern and sleek.
Use flowers, plants and trees to add colour and charm to your garden space. They should introduce vibrancy and different textures and tones to the space.
Your facade and your front garden should work in harmony so that they speak to each other. Here we can see how the light wood works beautifully with the green garden for a stunning look and feel.
The plants, trees, shrubs and flowers that naturally grow in your area should be your guide when it comes to gardening. If you don't like to make too much of an effort, opt for a garden that works in all seasons, all year long!
Use tall trees to add height to the garden. It will make it seem that much bigger and more spacious!
Create a little hedge or even a tall
wall with your plants and flowers. Double the functionality with green beauty!
Use the space available to your advantage, carefully planning for a beautiful little garden that looks stylish and sweet.
The beauty of nature is its ability to naturally add a stunning look and feel to an exterior space in a very discreet way. Use this to your advantage!
This is the opportunity to really have some fun, emphasizing your entrance with plants, flowers and trees.
