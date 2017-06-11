Your browser is out-of-date.

15 spectacular bedrooms decor ideas

Leigh Leigh
bedroom, Derya Bilgen Derya Bilgen Modern style bedroom
Your bedroom is your haven. It is a space that should reflect your tastes and joys in life, as well as the characteristics of who you are. 

So how can we achieve this with design, colour, style and furniture?

Today on homify, we are going to find out!

1. Dressed wood

Casa Bunker , Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Modern style bedroom
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Ideal for those who live in studio apartments, this bedroom is connected to the living space. However, the arrangement of furniture separates spaces flawlessly. 

2. Perfect balance

Arte Decorativo, Arte Decoratvo Arte Decoratvo BedroomBeds & headboards
Arte Decoratvo

The symmetry of this room reflects the perfection of interior design and decor. The contrast between dark and clear tones creates a stunning symbiosis.

3. Extreme sophistication

MODERNIST BEDROOM, Inan AYDOGAN /IA Interior Design Office Inan AYDOGAN /IA Interior Design Office BedroomWardrobes & closets
Inan AYDOGAN /IA Interior Design Office

The large piece of artwork injects this space with personality while the neutral tones create a modern and sophisticated environment.

4. Classic beauty

Bedroom Lujansphotography Modern style bedroom
Lujansphotography

Bedroom

A great idea for a small room with little light is to incorporate a mirror, which will reflect the natural light that flows into the room. This will create the feeling of space and a bright atmosphere!

Have a look at this article: 11 clever ways to use mirrors in your home.

5. Vintage charm

APARTAMENTOS PARA TURISMO / Short term rental apartments, Staging Factory Staging Factory BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
Staging Factory

If you don't know what to do with those old door or window frames, why not recycle them for decor and design? Use paint, sandpaper and polish to create an antique look and feel.

6. Impressive

BB Interior - Project, BB Interior BB Interior Modern style bedroom
BB Interior

For lovers of landscapes, why not transport your bedroom to a different place? Use wallpaper or artwork to change the environment completely!

7. Fabulous view

Casa LA 356, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood
RIMA Arquitectura

Who doesn't like to wake up to a beautiful view of the city or the surrounds?

Use glass to connect your bedroom to the exterior space! Simple and effective…

8. Innovative

bedroom, Derya Bilgen Derya Bilgen Modern style bedroom
Derya Bilgen

Modern style cannot exist without innovation. Here we can see how this translates perfectly into a bedroom design in the form of sleek, modern and industrial chic lampshades. 

9. Reflections

dev's bedroom homify BedroomBeds & headboards Glass
homify

dev's bedroom

This bedroom features a multi-coloured and semi-transparent glass wall that divides it from the rest of the house. This is a wonderful example, once again, of innovation at play.

10. Modern and elegant

Yatak Odası Tasarımı, Penintdesign İç Mimarlık Penintdesign İç Mimarlık BedroomBeds & headboards
Penintdesign İç Mimarlık

The romantic and elegant touches in this bedroom show how functionality and charm work hand in hand. Don't you love the family photographs on the wall?

11. Surprising

Annecy Hand Painted Bedroom Furniture Corndell Quality Furniture BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Grey
Corndell Quality Furniture

Annecy Hand Painted Bedroom Furniture

The combination of colours and details in this bedroom show how classic style and modern design can come together. The use of white throughout harmonizes the space.

12. Black and white

Bedroom Lujansphotography Modern style bedroom
Lujansphotography

Bedroom

If you prefer a more daring design, use strong contrasting colours like black and white. Add wood for a touch of warmth!

13. Minimalist

Bedroom homify
homify

Bedroom

Sometimes the best option is a simple bedroom with clean lines and a less is more approach. The stone wall inserts a little rustic touch.

14. Between rustic and modern

Ermitage, Grange México Grange México Modern style bedroom
Grange México

If you're a fan of rustic style but like a touch of modern design, then this Bohemian design would be perfect for you. 

15. Incorporate your hobbies

Bedroom No.2, Penintdesign İç Mimarlık Penintdesign İç Mimarlık BedroomBeds & headboards
Penintdesign İç Mimarlık

When something is part of your personality such as a musical instrument or a bicycle, why not incorporate it into your bedroom design?

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: 12 common bedroom design mistakes that are easy to avoid.

Which bedroom would you choose for your home?

