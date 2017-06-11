13 ways to give your modern home a dash of rustic decor

There is something very special about this house, decorated by designers Studio Duggan. They have used custom carpentry throughout, painted fabulous colours to give this home a blend of glamour and tradition. Yet the modern technology gives the entire space a functional and savvy edge.

The result is a visually stunning home. The wonderful quiet tones used throughout the design of the house provides a sense of serenity as well as a relaxed ambiance. The flow between the rooms, especially the living room, dining room and kitchen, makes the home feel spacious and light.

But you don't have to take our word for it. Come and see for yourself!

Let's explore the rooms one at a time…