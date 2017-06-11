Your browser is out-of-date.

13 ways to give your modern home a dash of rustic decor

Leigh Leigh
homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
There is something very special about this house, decorated by designers Studio Duggan. They have used custom carpentry throughout, painted fabulous colours to give this home a blend of glamour and tradition. Yet the modern technology gives the entire space a functional and savvy edge.

The result is a visually stunning home. The wonderful quiet tones used throughout the design of the house provides a sense of serenity as well as a relaxed ambiance. The flow between the rooms, especially the living room, dining room and kitchen, makes the home feel spacious and light. 

But you don't have to take our word for it. Come and see for yourself!

Let's explore the rooms one at a time…

The kitchen: classic and functional with luxurious touches

homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

The living room: charm and soft thanks to the perfect choice of colours

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even the accessories are stylish and match the theme of the home

homify Living roomCupboards & sideboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

The idea of monochrome works very well, especially when supported by this headboard!

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

Opulent textiles are there to play with colours and textures

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

How much do you like this bathroom? The tiling is incredible

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

homify
homify
homify

The bathtub is coated with a matt, dark paint: a perfect old-new combination!

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

homify
homify
homify

Soft colours for serene nights

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

Look at the integration of materials and colours

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

Each room has its own style – this one is calm with a touch of colour

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

homify
homify
homify

We all want a stylish dressing room, right?

homify Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is the second bathroom, with a charming mirror as the focal point

homify BathroomDecoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

And this small niche is perfect for even more decorative elements…

homify BathroomDecoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you love this home, you'll love this home: This rustic house soars with alpine charm.

Risky Business: Safe home reno tips to keep in mind
Are you impressed with these images?

