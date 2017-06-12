10 DIY ideas for a sizzling summer garden

It's that time of the year when you can invest in your summer garden once again!
If you want to create an outdoor haven to really enjoy summer, you've come to the right place.
Of course, it is important to explore ideas that are easy to implement. DIY is the only way to go!
So we have put together 10 things in this article that you can do yourself. Each and every one is incredibly inspirational!
What will bring more passion to your garden than a fire pit? Well nothing actually!
Surrounded by chairs, this is a very cozy spot!
Create a place of relaxation where you can paint, write or play music.
This is the perfect little addition to a perfect garden.
This is a very special way to organize or shape your garden! Planters neatly tuck the colourful plants and beautiful flowers into the corner of the garden.
This beautiful fence is a great way to create a boundary around the garden. Not only is it a practical security solution but it can add an artistic touch to the garden.
For those who really enjoy spending time in their garden, why not opt for a cheerful, colourful and Bohemian hammock? You can read a book among the fresh air and trees or relax in the sunshine.
If you want a pond but you don't want to create too much work for yourself, opt for a mini-pond. It looks gorgeous but isn't too much effort.
There are all sorts of incredible things that you can do with pallets – especially in the garden.
Here we come across a perfect example! This bench has been made with pallets, creating a very chic and stylish design. It's recycling at it's best!
In this last example, we come across a beautiful stone garden with waterfalls.
The designers have made the absolute most of the slope of the land, creating a layered look and feel that is tranquil and serene.
