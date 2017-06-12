Your browser is out-of-date.

10 DIY ideas for a sizzling summer garden

Leigh Leigh
Hammocks, Hen and Hammock Hen and Hammock Garden Furniture
It's that time of the year when you can invest in your summer garden once again!

If you want to create an outdoor haven to really enjoy summer, you've come to the right place. 

Of course, it is important to explore ideas that are easy to implement. DIY is the only way to go!

So we have put together 10 things in this article that you can do yourself. Each and every one is incredibly inspirational!

1. Fire pit

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit , Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Rustic style garden Sandstone rustic stone,outdoor furniture,relaxing,entertaining
Lithic Fire

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit

What will bring more passion to your garden than a fire pit? Well nothing actually!

Surrounded by chairs, this is a very cozy spot!

Have a look at these tips: Design and build your own HOT fire pit.

2. Always wanted an extension of your home?

Superior Garden Shed CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds superior shed,garden shed,sikkens green
CraneGardenBuildings

Superior Garden Shed

Create a place of relaxation where you can paint, write or play music. 

This is the perfect little addition to a perfect garden.

3. Planters

homify Modern Garden
homify

This is a very special way to organize or shape your garden! Planters neatly tuck the colourful plants and beautiful flowers into the corner of the garden. 

4. Fencing

homify Modern Garden
homify

This beautiful fence is a great way to create a boundary around the garden. Not only is it a practical security solution but it can add an artistic touch to the garden. 

Have a look at a few more options: 10 pictures of beautiful and secure garden fences.

5. Hammock

Sunset Hammock Hen and Hammock Garden Furniture
Hen and Hammock

Sunset Hammock

For those who really enjoy spending time in their garden, why not opt for a cheerful, colourful and Bohemian hammock? You can read a book among the fresh air and trees or relax in the sunshine. 

6. Mini-pond

homify Garden Swim baths & ponds
homify

If you want a pond but you don't want to create too much work for yourself, opt for a mini-pond. It looks gorgeous but isn't too much effort.

7. Paletts

Palettenbank, WINDEL WINDEL Garden Furniture
WINDEL

There are all sorts of incredible things that you can do with pallets – especially in the garden. 

Here we come across a perfect example! This bench has been made with pallets, creating a very chic and stylish design. It's recycling at it's best!

Look at this article for inspiration: Woodworking: 6 things you can DIY with wooden pallets.

8. Unwind

うつくしこむ庭, 平山庭店 平山庭店 Garden Swings & play sets
平山庭店

In this last example, we come across a beautiful stone garden with waterfalls. 

The designers have made the absolute most of the slope of the land, creating a layered look and feel that is tranquil and serene.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: Landscaping: 7 ways to transform a small garden.

Don't you love these summer garden tips?

