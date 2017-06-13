Your browser is out-of-date.

The cool contemporary home with a natural edge

Leigh Leigh
Today, we are going to visit a stunning modern 1,500 square foot (139.11 m²) home, designed by architects BIURO PROJEKTOWE MTM STYL.

This beautiful contemporary design incorporates raw and natural materials, while achieving a very elegant look and feel. We will also get a chance to explore the home, room by room. You'll see how simple colours, neutral tones and a Scandinavian style can work wonders for a family home.

What's more is that we are going to see the plans behind the home! We will see how the architectural plans have been put together, resulting in a beautiful home!

1. The warm, stone facade makes for an inviting and stylish design

2. The back of the home spills out onto a terrace, illuminated by lighting

3. A mix of wood, stone and smooth walls

4. The front garden enhances the facade

5. A closer look at the terrace reveals cozy furniture and a functional environment

6. Modern interiors are bathed in natural light

7. The dark blue walls contrast with the white cabinets for a stunning cooking area

8. A touch of greenery in the form of a pot plant

9. The fireplace enhances the living area with warmth and beauty

10. Architectural plans reveal the stunning open plan design and functional layout

Have a look at this article for more inspiration: The energy-efficient home that's simply stylish.

The Dutch home reno that shows us how it's done
Are you impressed with this contemporary home?

