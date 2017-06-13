The cool contemporary home with a natural edge

Today, we are going to visit a stunning modern 1,500 square foot (139.11 m²) home, designed by architects BIURO PROJEKTOWE MTM STYL.

This beautiful contemporary design incorporates raw and natural materials, while achieving a very elegant look and feel. We will also get a chance to explore the home, room by room. You'll see how simple colours, neutral tones and a Scandinavian style can work wonders for a family home.

What's more is that we are going to see the plans behind the home! We will see how the architectural plans have been put together, resulting in a beautiful home!