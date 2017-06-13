Neutral tones: 15 elegant ideas for kitchen decor

Bright colours often create a pleasant atmosphere in the kitchen, making the environment feel light, bright and spacious. However, neutral colours are just as important!

Neutral tones set the base for the kitchen design and can be brightened with colourful and bright accents, which add a unique and personal touch to the space.

This is why, today on homify, we've put together 15 different kitchens with neutral colour palettes. However, each has its own unique style and colourful accents.

You'll see just how much potential a neutral kitchen has and you'll be inspired by the different styles!