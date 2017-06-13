Neutral tones: 15 elegant ideas for kitchen decor

Bright colours often create a pleasant atmosphere in the kitchen, making the environment feel light, bright and spacious. However, neutral colours are just as important!
Neutral tones set the base for the kitchen design and can be brightened with colourful and bright accents, which add a unique and personal touch to the space.
This is why, today on homify, we've put together 15 different kitchens with neutral colour palettes. However, each has its own unique style and colourful accents.
You'll see just how much potential a neutral kitchen has and you'll be inspired by the different styles!
This is a very trendy design that unites modern furniture and stunning tiles, creating a detailed look and feel.
This kitchen is the perfect example of how to add warmth to a kitchen that is predominantly grey.
The presence of neutral tones in the kitchen creates visual calm. Grey can be combined with warm colours and accessories so that the design doesn't become too monotonous. This is simply stunning!
Neutral colours are always beautiful and they never go out of fashion. If your kitchen has a very clear design or a distinct style, neutral tones can create sustainability.
The colour green is very fashionable and can be easily combined with neutral tones and a touch of white. Grey and white make for an interesting combination. The marble effect is simply stunning!
You can use accessories to create a very unique environment. Here we can see a kitchen in grey and white, where the beautiful copper lamps bring warmth to the environment. Simple but effective!
These various shades of grey and white make for a very elegant and appealing cooking area.
Do not forget the possibility of using wooden accents on your kitchen walls, furniture or floors. It makes for a very warm design!
Wooden panels also work in harmony with any style!
In this picture, we come across a beautiful combination! The yellow lights add character and charm!
Granite is an ideal material for the kitchen. It is very compact and is easy to clean. It is also a sustainable material that will last for many years.
Here we can see how neutral tones have been enriched with colour.
Black can be the star of your kitchen, but it shouldn't overwhelm the space. It is simply majestic when used subtly and effectively.
