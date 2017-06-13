Your browser is out-of-date.

Neutral tones: 15 elegant ideas for kitchen decor

Leigh Leigh
Apartamento Holanda, Carmen Calixto Arquitetura Carmen Calixto Arquitetura Modern kitchen Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Bright colours often create a pleasant atmosphere in the kitchen, making the environment feel light, bright and spacious. However, neutral colours are just as important! 

Neutral tones set the base for the kitchen design and can be brightened with colourful and bright accents, which add a unique and personal touch to the space.

This is why, today on homify, we've put together 15 different kitchens with neutral colour palettes. However, each has its own unique style and colourful accents. 

You'll see just how much potential a neutral kitchen has and you'll be inspired by the different styles!

1. White and black lines

APARTAMENTO 400m2 - AV BOA VIAGEM - RECIFE/PE, ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS Modern kitchen
ROMERO DUARTE &amp; ARQUITETOS

ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS
ROMERO DUARTE &amp; ARQUITETOS
ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS

This is a very trendy design that unites modern furniture and stunning tiles, creating a detailed look and feel.

2. Grey, metallic and opaque

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

This kitchen is the perfect example of how to add warmth to a kitchen that is predominantly grey.

3. White with shades of grey

PZ- CAMPESTRE, Rosana Pintor Arquitetura e Interiores Rosana Pintor Arquitetura e Interiores Modern kitchen
Rosana Pintor Arquitetura e Interiores

Rosana Pintor Arquitetura e Interiores
Rosana Pintor Arquitetura e Interiores
Rosana Pintor Arquitetura e Interiores

The presence of neutral tones in the kitchen creates visual calm. Grey can be combined with warm colours and accessories so that the design doesn't become too monotonous. This is simply stunning!

4. Clear tones create a pleasant atmosphere

Загородный дом в стиле шале, Студия дизайна интерьера "SUN" Студия дизайна интерьера 'SUN' Kitchen
Студия дизайна интерьера <q>SUN</q>

Студия дизайна интерьера "SUN"
Студия дизайна интерьера <q>SUN</q>
Студия дизайна интерьера "SUN"

Neutral colours are always beautiful and they never go out of fashion. If your kitchen has a very clear design or a distinct style, neutral tones can create sustainability. 

5. Grey, white and pastel turquoise details

Manoel Guedes, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style kitchen
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

The colour green is very fashionable and can be easily combined with neutral tones and a touch of white. Grey and white make for an interesting combination. The marble effect is simply stunning!

6. White and grey details with copper accents

Sunny Isles - Florida - US, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Modern kitchen
Infinity Spaces

Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces

You can use accessories to create a very unique environment. Here we can see a kitchen in grey and white, where the beautiful copper lamps bring warmth to the environment. Simple but effective!

7. Chalk walls and white furniture

nava 21 - milano, dadarch dadarch Built-in kitchens White
dadarch

dadarch
dadarch
dadarch

These various shades of grey and white make for a very elegant and appealing cooking area.

8. White walls and warm wooden accents

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Kitchen
Lozí – Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí – Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

Do not forget the possibility of using wooden accents on your kitchen walls, furniture or floors. It makes for a very warm design!

9. Wood with monochrome

Apartamento Brooklin - São Paulo, Luni Arquitetura Luni Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Luni Arquitetura

Luni Arquitetura
Luni Arquitetura
Luni Arquitetura

Wooden panels also work in harmony with any style!

10. White, metallic grey and light wood with yellow lights

Casa Bali, IE Arquitetura + Interiores IE Arquitetura + Interiores Modern kitchen
IE Arquitetura + Interiores

IE Arquitetura + Interiores
IE Arquitetura + Interiores
IE Arquitetura + Interiores

In this picture, we come across a beautiful combination! The yellow lights add character and charm!

11. Neutral granite

Apartamento Holanda, Carmen Calixto Arquitetura Carmen Calixto Arquitetura Modern kitchen Wood effect
Carmen Calixto Arquitetura

Carmen Calixto Arquitetura
Carmen Calixto Arquitetura
Carmen Calixto Arquitetura

Granite is an ideal material for the kitchen. It is very compact and is easy to clean. It is also a sustainable material that will last for many years.

12. White wood with a yellow touch

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

Here we can see how neutral tones have been enriched with colour. 

13. More black than white

The East Dulwich Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Wood Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The East Dulwich Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Black can be the star of your kitchen, but it shouldn't overwhelm the space. It is simply majestic when used subtly and effectively. 

If you like a simple design for a kitchen, you'll love this article too: Kool kitchens: 10 modern minimalist designs.

The cool contemporary home with a natural edge
Do you see how neutral tones can be used in your kitchen?

