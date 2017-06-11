Your browser is out-of-date.

This marvellous modern home screams Canadian chic!

Modern Retreat, Douglas Design Studio Douglas Design Studio Study/office Wood effect
When we stumbled upon a wonderfully talented Canadian interior design team, we knew we had to show you one of their premier projects that really sums up just how stylish and chic Canadian homes can be. Designed to offer fabulous entertaining potential alongside intimate family spaces, this fantastic property combines warm aesthetics and contemporary finishes to such incredible effect and we know you are going to love it! From unique bedrooms through to luxury bathrooms, this home really does have it all!

So who is this phenomenal design team? Douglas Design Studio was founded in 1995 with a vision of offering clients the perfect embodiment of their personalities and preferences, through unique furniture choices and innovative use of materials. Bringing massive amounts of creativity to every project, there is a constant focus on beauty, practicality and the inclusion of personal touches that transform a house into a forever family home. 

We firmly believe that this modern retreat is the perfect demonstration of their talents, so let's take a look and see if you agree! We've found an almost endless slew of gorgeous pictures of this one property, so we'll introduce each separate area, but leave you to drink in the images, uninterrupted, so enjoy!

Living room aesthetics.

Family Room Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Grey fireplace,sectional,grey,marble,stainless steel,lamp,blinds,coffee table
There is such a cozy feel to the living room areas in this home! Just check out the fires!

Fireplace Detail Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Metallic/Silver stainless,steel,brushed,fireplace,marble,surround,custom
Living Room Fireplace Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Grey fireplace,living room,rug,sectional,marble,custom,steel,stainless,stainless steel
Living Room Douglas Design Studio Modern living room White formal,living,room,piano,fireplace,ceiling,feature,rug,fur,drapery,custom
Sitting Room Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Yellow Fireplace,chair,sitting,room
Beautiful bathrooms.

Modern Retreat Bathroom Douglas Design Studio Modern bathroom Glass White bathroom,vanity,white,tile,glass,bathtub,shower
How can such practical spaces all be so unique and luxurious? Amazing!

Powder Room Douglas Design Studio Modern bathroom Wood Grey powder,powderroom,powder room,vanity,sink,mirror,sconces
Master Ensuite Douglas Design Studio Modern bathroom Grey ensuite,custom,vanity,mirror,sconces,bathroom,master,tub,marble flooring
Master Ensuite Shower Douglas Design Studio Modern bathroom Beige shower,ensuite,master,bathroom,custom,tile
Powder Room Douglas Design Studio Modern bathroom White powder,room,bathroom,sconce,custom,millwork
Incredible bedrooms for all!

Girls Bedroom Douglas Design Studio Modern style bedroom Pink bedroom,girls,girl,girlsbedroom,girls bedroom,flowers,decal,artwork,mural,window seat,window,girlsroom
We love how colorful and personal all of these bedrooms are!

Girls Bedroom Storage Douglas Design Studio Modern style bedroom Pink girls,kids,bedroom,study,credenza,green,purple,lamp,decal,mural,art
Boys Bedroom Douglas Design Studio Modern style bedroom Orange boy,boysroom,bedroom,hockey,loft,millwork,kids,kidsroom,study,desk
Boys Bedroom Douglas Design Studio Modern style bedroom Red boys,bedroom,kids,kidsroom,loft,desk,mural
Master Bedroom Douglas Design Studio Modern style bedroom Brown chandelier,master,bedroom,fireplace,television,custom,calm,neutral
Divine dining space!

Dining Room with Doors Open Douglas Design Studio Modern dining room Brown dining,dining room,chandelier,sliding door,formal,ceiling,feature,hidden,hidden door
This dining room is instantly transformed, just by sliding the doors shut!

Dining Room with Doors Closed Douglas Design Studio Modern dining room Brown dining,dining room,chandelier,sliding door,hidden,door,artwork,ceiling,feature
A super cool kitchen.

Kitchen & Island Douglas Design Studio Modern kitchen Brown kitchen,island,custom,cabinetry,modern,minimal,pendant,lights,bar,stools
Modern and generous, this kitchen is everything we want for our homes!

A lovely laundry room.

Laundry Room Douglas Design Studio Modern garage/shed Blue Blue,laundry,bright,colour,colourful,colorful,sink,wash,cabinets
What a fun little pop of vintage-inspired color!

An office to make work a pleasure!

Office Douglas Design Studio Study/office Wood effect iroko,desk,office,study,custom,cantilevered,millwork,shelving
We'd never bemoan the 9-5 again, if this was our office!

Office Fireplace Douglas Design Studio Study/office Brown fireplace,office,study,den,leather,chair,millwork,mantel
Interior architecture of dreams.

Staircase Douglas Design Studio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase White stair,stairs,staircase,flooring,wood,hallway,grand
Even the stairs and hallway here are utterly beguiling!

Hallway Art & Lighting Douglas Design Studio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase White mirror,hallways,hallway,lighting,artwork,white
Custom Staircase Detail Douglas Design Studio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase staircase,baluster,spindle,custom,art,minimal
Custom Staircase Douglas Design Studio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase modern,stairs,staircase,glass,minimal,custom,art,railing
Staircase Douglas Design Studio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase stair,staircase,modern,minimal,railing
Hallway & Skylight Douglas Design Studio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase White skylight,hallway,white,paneling,custom,luxury,railing,staircase
That special extra touch!

Modern Wine Cellar Douglas Design Studio Wine cellar Metal wine,cellar,metal,stainless,steel,rack,storage
We never knew we needed a wine room, until we saw this one!

For more Canadian dream home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Canadian living rooms with unique personalities.

