This marvellous modern home screams Canadian chic!

When we stumbled upon a wonderfully talented Canadian interior design team, we knew we had to show you one of their premier projects that really sums up just how stylish and chic Canadian homes can be. Designed to offer fabulous entertaining potential alongside intimate family spaces, this fantastic property combines warm aesthetics and contemporary finishes to such incredible effect and we know you are going to love it! From unique bedrooms through to luxury bathrooms, this home really does have it all!

So who is this phenomenal design team? Douglas Design Studio was founded in 1995 with a vision of offering clients the perfect embodiment of their personalities and preferences, through unique furniture choices and innovative use of materials. Bringing massive amounts of creativity to every project, there is a constant focus on beauty, practicality and the inclusion of personal touches that transform a house into a forever family home.

We firmly believe that this modern retreat is the perfect demonstration of their talents, so let's take a look and see if you agree! We've found an almost endless slew of gorgeous pictures of this one property, so we'll introduce each separate area, but leave you to drink in the images, uninterrupted, so enjoy!