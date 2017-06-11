Your browser is out-of-date.

7 ways to save money on your bathroom renovation

Jardim Sul, 171, Atelier Par Deux Atelier Par Deux Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey
bathroom reno can quickly become a really costly endeavour, but that shouldn't stop you from making plans to update your ablution space, as there are some brilliant budget tips that you could easily put into practice! Ask any bathroom designer and they'll tell you that a high-end space is a fantastic idea, but don't go thinking that you have to spend a lot to give the impression that you actually have. Come with us now as we tell you about a bunch of terrific tips that will make a new bathroom so much more cost-effective, but no less impactful.

1. Keep it simple.

Modern Retreat Bathroom Douglas Design Studio Modern bathroom Glass White bathroom,vanity,white,tile,glass,bathtub,shower
A great way to make sure that your bathroom reno doesn't spiral out of control is to make sure that you have a simple scheme in mind. Choose one color and stick to a palette of materials that you know you can afford and you won't get any nasty surprises!

2. Mock it up yourself.

Master Ensuite Drafting Your Design Country style bathroom Beige Ensuite,Master Bathroom,White Cabinets,brickstone house
You can waste thousands of dollars having a design team mock up your potential new bathroom for you, but there are plenty of free design websites that you can use or, why not go a little more old school and simply draw your proposed idea? Just remember to measure everything properly!

3. Look for suites in thrift stores.

427 Canals, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern bathroom Plumbing fixture,Property,Photograph,Bathroom sink,Tap,White,Toilet,Product,Bathroom,Purple
This is a great idea, especially if you want to get a vintage bathroom look! Thrift stores, garage sales and salvage yards are a goldmine for fabulous vintage suite items that only need a good clean and will be as good as new! What a talking point too!

4. Add lights instead of a window.

Country house , Murat Aksel Architecture Murat Aksel Architecture Country style bathroom Wood Wood effect
If your bathroom is a little dark, you might be tempted to consider adding a window but this is a HUGE expense! Instead, try adding extra lighting that you can fit LED bulbs into, as this will brighten up the space instantly and cost so little run!

5. Just update the color.

Jardim Sul, 171, Atelier Par Deux Atelier Par Deux Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey
For a quick yet impactful fix, you must consider simply giving your bathroom a fresh lick of paint. For a very big change, you might like to consider a very bright and vibrant color or a dark space would benefit from a simple coat of white.

6. Use bargain subway tiles.

White Metro 20x10 Tiles Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringTiles metro,brick,tiles,tile,tiling,subway,underground,white,ceramic,bathroom,sink,splashback
Subway tiles are really popular right now, which means that there are some seriously cheap versions out there! Visit a DIY store and you'll find a medley of cost-effective varieties, but nobody will be able to tell that you've saved serious money on them.

7. Don't move the plumbing.

Residência Inspiração Toscana, RHAJA ARQUITETURA RHAJA ARQUITETURA Rustic style bathroom
One of the biggest costs in terms of bathroom renos is moving existing plumbing. You need to pay a professional for this and wow, that can soon add up! If you can put up with the layout as it is, simply update individual items, but don't try and move them around!

Are you ready to take on a bathroom reno now?

