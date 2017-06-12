Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This solar-powered shines like the sun

press profile homify press profile homify
Une maison spacieuse et lumineuse en Savoie, Tangentes Architectes Tangentes Architectes Houses
Loading admin actions …

Today, we are going to show you a home that does more than simply offering gorgeous good looks, as there was a very specific mandate in place as to how the architects needed to design the property. Created to comfortably house a busy family of four, this startlingly beautiful home, found in France, has been glazed up to the hilt, in a bid to draw as much natural light and dazzling sunshine inside as possible and the results absolutely speak for themselves. With more than generous interior spaces created, there has been no shortage of eco-consideration either, as reduced energy consumption was a top priority, which resulted in both wood and solar heating being included. We know you want to see how pretty it is though, so enough talking and let's start looking at the amazing aesthetics!

Prefer French? Lire cet article en en français.

A dazzling display!

Une maison spacieuse et lumineuse en Savoie, Tangentes Architectes Tangentes Architectes Houses
Tangentes Architectes

Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes

Isn't this home every inch the perfect modern wooden property? The style of home is relatively traditional, but having been finished in warm, natural wood, it has a real presence that is impossible to ignore. You can see just how much the glazing played a central role in the design already and the horizontal cladding strips really amplify the generous proportions. Wonderful!

It even glows at night!

Une maison spacieuse et lumineuse en Savoie, Tangentes Architectes Tangentes Architectes Houses
Tangentes Architectes

Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes

With sunshine and natural light playing such a key role in the design of this home, you might be forgiven for assuming that it wouldn't really come into its own at night, but how wrong you'd be! With fantastic lighting installed, the home actually looks to resonate a healthy glow as the sun goes down and if anything, it manages to look even more inviting! Let's get a little closer!

Just look at the structure!

Une maison spacieuse et lumineuse en Savoie, Tangentes Architectes Tangentes Architectes Houses
Tangentes Architectes

Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes

Comprising of chunky natural wood and understated anthracite glazing frames, the materials palette here is subdued, elegant and undeniably contemporary. We love that every conceivable surface has glazing built into it and can we take a moment to appreciate the minimal garden landscaping as well? Wow! What an aesthetic!

Wide open and fresh!

Une maison spacieuse et lumineuse en Savoie, Tangentes Architectes Tangentes Architectes Houses
Tangentes Architectes

Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes

When you want a sunny home, you can't be having excess interior walls getting in the way and that's why this open-plan design is so perfect! Every surface has been so perfectly chosen to reflect light and maximize the perceived area and we love the flow from entrance to living room and through to the back of the house. 

A perfectly crafted kitchen.

Une maison spacieuse et lumineuse en Savoie, Tangentes Architectes Tangentes Architectes Houses
Tangentes Architectes

Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes
Tangentes Architectes

Well, here's where all that precious sunlight has ended up, in the kitchen! All-white everything would have been such a safe bet, but we love the boldness of choosing lime green as an accent hue, as it injects such an organic freshness that is impossible to ignore. The views out to the garden, the dazzling brightness and sleek finishes are all just coming together so wonderfully.

For more modern home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 2 modern houses from the East.

13 ways to give your modern home a dash of rustic decor
Do you love how bright and fresh this home looks?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks