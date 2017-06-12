This solar-powered shines like the sun

Today, we are going to show you a home that does more than simply offering gorgeous good looks, as there was a very specific mandate in place as to how the architects needed to design the property. Created to comfortably house a busy family of four, this startlingly beautiful home, found in France, has been glazed up to the hilt, in a bid to draw as much natural light and dazzling sunshine inside as possible and the results absolutely speak for themselves. With more than generous interior spaces created, there has been no shortage of eco-consideration either, as reduced energy consumption was a top priority, which resulted in both wood and solar heating being included. We know you want to see how pretty it is though, so enough talking and let's start looking at the amazing aesthetics!
Prefer French? Lire cet article en en français.
Isn't this home every inch the perfect modern wooden property? The style of home is relatively traditional, but having been finished in warm, natural wood, it has a real presence that is impossible to ignore. You can see just how much the glazing played a central role in the design already and the horizontal cladding strips really amplify the generous proportions. Wonderful!
With sunshine and natural light playing such a key role in the design of this home, you might be forgiven for assuming that it wouldn't really come into its own at night, but how wrong you'd be! With fantastic lighting installed, the home actually looks to resonate a healthy glow as the sun goes down and if anything, it manages to look even more inviting! Let's get a little closer!
Comprising of chunky natural wood and understated anthracite glazing frames, the materials palette here is subdued, elegant and undeniably contemporary. We love that every conceivable surface has glazing built into it and can we take a moment to appreciate the minimal garden landscaping as well? Wow! What an aesthetic!
When you want a sunny home, you can't be having excess interior walls getting in the way and that's why this open-plan design is so perfect! Every surface has been so perfectly chosen to reflect light and maximize the perceived area and we love the flow from entrance to living room and through to the back of the house.
Well, here's where all that precious sunlight has ended up, in the kitchen! All-white everything would have been such a safe bet, but we love the boldness of choosing lime green as an accent hue, as it injects such an organic freshness that is impossible to ignore. The views out to the garden, the dazzling brightness and sleek finishes are all just coming together so wonderfully.
For more modern home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 2 modern houses from the East.