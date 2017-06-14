11 gorgeous homes to celebrate Canada from coast to coast

From Antigonish to Yellowknife, Canadians are gearing up for our 150th birthday – our sesquicentennial since Confederation!

It's time to participate, celebrate, and explore our linguistic, cultural, and regional diversity, as well as the richness of our history and heritage. Well, here on homify we have a ton of Canadian talent to add to the celebration. These 11 spectacular Canadian homes will show you the huge diversity of architectural styles and showcase the work of talented architects in Canada.

Want to join the celebrations? You'll find events and projects in your city by visiting Celebrate Canada.