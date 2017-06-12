The Dutch home reno that shows us how it's done

We pride ourselves on finding the most unusual and dramatic home renos to show you, which is why we are giving ourselves a big old pat on the back for this one! The original house here dates back to the 1960s and has a modernist charm to the facade, but with an impractical internal layout, the space was left feeling dark and totally segregated from the gorgeous surroundings. Cue a talented architect swooping in to totally change the design, but without impacting on the lovely exterior!

The number of rooms needed to be increased, but there was a strict mandate in place to not alter the outside look, while still improving the relationship between interior and exterior spaces. Quite the challenge, but what has been accomplished is amazing. With new glazing welcoming in a huge amount of extra light, particularly in the extra bedrooms, in addition to a fantastic new skylight in the heart of the home In the heart of the home, there is such a feeling of airiness and space here now, so let's take a look!