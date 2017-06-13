Your browser is out-of-date.

17 Facade colours combinations to boost your home's curb appeal

鋼構屋, 晶莊工程有限公司 晶莊工程有限公司 Country style house Metal Grey
It's all well and good having your architect create you an incredible home, but if you don't give some serious thought to the facade colour scheme, you could really let the aesthetic down at the final hurdle! We don't want you to suffer that fate, which is why we're going to show you some utterly spectacular exterior home colour options, all of which will work with a pretty front garden to give your property serious curb appeal! Let's take a look and see if we can find the perfect hue to make your neighbors turn green with envy! Oh and don't forget, that this is YOUR home, so you can go as bold as you like, so long as there aren't any restrictions in place!

1. How about showing your passion for great architecture by painting your home bright red? WOW!

Norwegisches Holzhaus Typ Bernd, Akost GmbH "Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen" Akost GmbH 'Ihr Traumhaus aus Norwegen' Scandinavian style houses
See more of this amazing home, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/3301645/3-norwegia…

2. Don't underestimate those neutral colours, such as beige, if you want to create a warm and inviting exterior!

Монте, EcoHouse Group EcoHouse Group Classic style houses Wood
3. How about mixing colour AND texture? The black metal and bright wood here is just so eye-catching!

S.line wohnen bei Stuttgart, böser architektur böser architektur Modern houses
4. If a huge amount of colour seems a little scary, why not start small, but opting for a bright front door? Pink comes highly recommended!

homify Scandinavian style houses
5. Mixing and matching your wood stains will create such an organic and eclectic facade. Look at these contrasting shades!

Palouse Residence, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern houses
Palouse Residence

6. Oooh! Green! So lovely, especially for rural homes, green facades have a more natural and understated feel.

Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Minimalist house
Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit

7. White and wood is a classic combination for interiors, but how about the outside of your home too? SO stylish!

Fold Place, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Modern houses Sky,Automotive parking light,Cloud,Wheel,Car,Tire,Land vehicle,Vehicle,Property,Plant
Fold Place

See more of this cool property, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2143533/this-ottaw…

8. We love the idea of painting natural wood in pretty, understated hues. This gray finish is just beautiful.

Wavell, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Modern houses Sky,Building,Window,Snow,Tree,Wood,Fixture,Residential area,Urban design,Real estate
Wavell

9. What could be more perfect for a waterside home than a coat of bright blue paint? Wonderful!

Lake of the woods Boat house Unit 7 Architecture Modern houses Water,Cloud,Sky,Property,Window,Building,Plant,Tree,Wood,House
Lake of the woods Boat house

10. When you have natural stone cladding, of course, black trim will look incredible. Put those fears about gothic aesthetics aside!

House exterior Alice D'Andrea Design Modern houses modern house,modern design,wood exterior,exteriors,stone house,single family home
House exterior

11. How brilliant is this almost neon green exterior? It blends with a tropical garden so well!

Arbutus House - West Entry Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses
Arbutus House – West Entry

12. In our book, red and white will ALWAYS look right, when it comes to your home facade! So funky yet understated at the same time.

Whale Rock House, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern houses
13. The soft brown of this house is so lovely. Warm, sweet and terrifically neutral, you could add other accents too.

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern houses
Modern Farmhouse – Silverlakes Nature Reserve

14. You might have thought that a black house would look too dark, but just look at how stunning it can be! Timeless!

Herenhuis | Doetinchem, Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Groothuisbouw Emmeloord Classic style houses
15. If you thought black on its own was good, black and red will knock you dead! So striking!

Дача 180м2, Tatiana Ivanova Design Tatiana Ivanova Design Log cabin
16. This home is anything but mellow, finished in sunshine yellow! Fun, fresh and so summery, this is a house to come home to!

팀버하우스 8 homify Classic style houses
팀버하우스 8

17. 50 shades of gray look edgy, cool and crisp here and we could definitely be tempted to take this tack!

J1006 晶莊工程有限公司 Country style house Metal Grey
J1006

Which of these colours has really made you consider a new facade look?

