A renovated home rivalled only by the views

We are about to show you just how genius some architects really are! Taking an original and ageing house, an intensive program of renovation, modernization and adaption was undertaken, in order to make the most of the staggering views that this home enjoys and the result is mind-blowing!

Situated on a steep slope, this home had a lot to do in order to compete with the views, but a stylish design that incorporates a minimalist roof, gray plaster facade and large, dark windows, this really is a property that you have to take a second look at. The living room benefits from panoramic glazing, creating a warm, sunny and luxurious interior space for the owners to enjoy, whilst taking in the views of the Feldberg and where there used to be a gallery, today the living room opens to the roof.

Perfect for all year enjoyment, this home offers easy access to a balcony in summer, but is just as well equipped for the cooler months, with a modern underfloor heating system and super smooth oak parquet floorboards in place. Interestingly, the parquet floors were already in place and have simply been refinished, in order to maintain a lovely balance between original and new facets.

Essentially, the ground floor has been massively optimized to offer easy access to every space, but also privacy, when needed, but we think you might want to get to the pictures now, so enough talking! We'll point out some key features here, but will leave you to just enjoy the images, so why not see if a renovation could be for you, if this home inspires you in the right way?