An eclectic French home? Mais oui!

What is it about the French that makes them so well equipped to make just about anything fashionable and stylish? Today, we are going to show you a disused hanger, which was acquired by a phenomenally talented architect, who turned it into a veritable oasis of a home. Where once stood industrial architecture and asbestos, now a gorgeous home can be found, centered around a striking courtyard garden that offers starlit dining potential and a natural connection to the outside world, from every interior space. Taking over three years to complete, we know you are going to be seriously blown away by every aspect of this home, but not least the open-plan kitchen and living space, so let's take a look!
Looking at this house, we'd never know it used to be a hanger, as it simply screams of contemporary lines and craftsmanship. A gray colour scheme is the perfect choice, as it lends a little nod to the previously industrial nature of the sight, but also looks strikingly modern as well. just look at those roof angles and all the windows and this terrace is to die for!
How wonderful is this central courtyard? Nestled in amongst the property walls, it offers such a beautiful little slice of outdoor space, as well as the potential for growing some gorgeous blooms.The mix of materials here is really eclectic too, with smooth concrete meeting natural wood and galvanized metal.
This courtyard is utterly fascinating! Not only is there a central garden area and patio area, there is also an open-air roofing support system in place. What a great way to remind everyone of the former heritage of the plot, not to mention incorporating some really interesting shapes!
We did say that this home is eclectic and here's the proof! A myriad of different chairs, funky use of colour, more glazing than you can shake a stick at and an interesting combination of functionalities all make this living space so hard to get a handle on, but we do know that we like it… a lot!
Wow! So the piano has been painted, retro furniture is in place and a fun hanging chair all help to balance out the super sleek and understated kitchen and the finished look is tremendous! There's so much light being drawn into this beautiful room and at every turn there is a view of either a garden or sky. Incredible!
