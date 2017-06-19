The Craftsman home you'll fall in love with

If you don't know what signifies a 'Craftsman' style of home, don't be concerned, as you're not alone, but once we've given you a lowdown about the style and we shown you this phenomenal property, you will be an expert! Not only that, you'll be saluting the architects that designed this particular home as well.

Key features of Craftsman houses are one or two-storey designs with low-pitched roofs that are gabled. Exposed beams are a staple, as are showy verge boards and lots of fantastic natural materials. Dormer windows feature heavily and the interiors? They are something else!

The open floor plans are very common in these homes, with expansive living rooms meeting other functional spaces with ease, which makes them perfect for the Canadian climate and there and earth-hugging horizontal profile was ideally suited for California's mild year-round climate. Artisanal touches can be spotted everywhere and there is always an underlying sense of luxury and opulence, which is why, as you'll see, this home is such a premier example of the design style. Shall we take a closer look? Come on then, but we won't overshadow the pictures with too much talking. We'll give you some pointers as to the key features and then just leave you to enjoy the fabulous photos!