12 Tell-tale signs your decor style is: Modern

A modern home will always seek to infuse itself with timelessly beautiful natural materials and chief amongst them will be granite! A really beautiful and modern kitchen will always make great use of elegant granite and will let it shone through as the focal point of the room, as you can see here!

This property is too good to not explore further, so take a look at it, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2855643/this-impre…