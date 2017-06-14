10 gorgeous living rooms that nail the modern classic look

It takes attention to detail and the right combination of ingredients to achieve a perfect modern and classic design. This trendy style is timeless, bringing together beauty from the past and futuristic and contemporary touches.
This isn't an easy balance to achieve, however. This is why it's important to draw some inspiration from the interior designers and decorators and learn their secrets!
Today, we will look at some classic modern living rooms and see what a winning formula is made up of!
Velvet and pastel shades work together in this design with coordinated furniture and cluster lights, creating a very cozy environment. The ambiance created is very romantic!
With tradition and modernity, this interior design makes use of a neutral colour palette and furniture that is both elegant and comfortable.
In this living room, we find a perfect balance between classic style and modern features. This gives the environment a very unique look and feel.
This room features a strong symmetrical force where the fabrics and colours make for a very appealing living area.
This classic and traditional environment features a flawless contemporary style, while plants introduce a natural and refreshing touch.
This setting features modern furniture and classic features, such as the beautiful chandelier. The country-chic style comes in through the wooden floor and coffee table.
This open plan design is very serene and spacious while the ice grey tones and milk white colours create a very sophisticated space.
With large mirrors on the wall, gold lacquer touches, velvet fabrics, polished wood and audio-video technology, this is a very attractive space that is as beautiful as it is functional.
This living room has polished wooden shelves that provide storage and allow personal elements to be put on display.
The art deco frames and cozy sofa work together with the charming accessories, to create an impeccably decorated modern-classic style.
