10 gorgeous living rooms that nail the modern classic look

Leigh Leigh
DOM - GDAŃSK OLIWA, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Living room
It takes attention to detail and the right combination of ingredients to achieve a perfect modern and classic design. This trendy style is timeless, bringing together beauty from the past and futuristic and contemporary touches.

This isn't an easy balance to achieve, however. This is why it's important to draw some inspiration from the interior designers and decorators and learn their secrets!

Today, we will look at some classic modern living rooms and see what a winning formula is made up of!

1. Romantic

Atelier Durini 15: sensualità e sartorialità incontrano l’interior design, Studio Andrea Castrignano Studio Andrea Castrignano Living room
Velvet and pastel shades work together in this design with coordinated furniture and cluster lights, creating a very cozy environment. The ambiance created is very romantic!

2. Stylish

Razionalismo Italiano in chiave classica, MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design MD Creative Lab - Architettura & Design Living room
With tradition and modernity, this interior design makes use of a neutral colour palette and furniture that is both elegant and comfortable.

3. Balanced

Private apartment in Milan CityLife complex, Studio Marco Piva Studio Marco Piva Modern living room
In this living room, we find a perfect balance between classic style and modern features. This gives the environment a very unique look and feel.

4. Symmetry

BIBA SALOTTI CLASSIC , roberta mari roberta mari Living roomSofas & armchairs
This room features a strong symmetrical force where the fabrics and colours make for a very appealing living area.

5. Elegant with a green touch

Chic Living Room homify Living room Blue living room,classic,modern,family room
This classic and traditional environment features a flawless contemporary style, while plants introduce a natural and refreshing touch.

6. Country chic

Classic Modern Family Room homify Living room Brown living room,family room,dining room,coffee table,luxury,sofa
This setting features modern furniture and classic features, such as the beautiful chandelier. The country-chic style comes in through the wooden floor and coffee table.

7. Classy

Luxury London Mayfair Aparment homify Living room White london,apartment,penthouse,modern,classic,living room,family room
This open plan design is very serene and spacious while the ice grey tones and milk white colours create a very sophisticated space.

8. Attractive

LIVING ROOM Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern living room Grey ligting,living room,details,sofa
With large mirrors on the wall, gold lacquer touches, velvet fabrics, polished wood and audio-video technology, this is a very attractive space that is as beautiful as it is functional.

9. Metro and retro charm

PARIS APARTMENT, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Modern living room
This living room has polished wooden shelves that provide storage and allow personal elements to be put on display.

10. Wood and gold

DOM - GDAŃSK OLIWA, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Living room
The art deco frames and cozy sofa work together with the charming accessories, to create an impeccably decorated modern-classic style.

If you enjoy this style, you'll love this article: The family home with a big surprise in the backyard.

A renovated home rivalled only by the views
Would you choose a modern classic style for your home?

