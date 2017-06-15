The six bathroom styles you have to consider

Before you get out that renovation hammer, you need to really consider your stylistic options. While the classic bathroom, with white tubs and abundant light, is always going to be the pinnacle of style for some, there are plenty of other options. Have you considered the space-saving Scandinavian? How about sharp and showy modern? Other options include: shapely Mediterranean; woody and warm Asian; and dramatically dark Industrial. After you browse through these options you might just need to throw a new style into your new bathroom!