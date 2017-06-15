Your browser is out-of-date.

The six bathroom styles you have to consider

GALDK-03, W.D.A W.D.A Asian style bathroom
Before you get out that renovation hammer, you need to really consider your stylistic options. While the classic bathroom, with white tubs and abundant light, is always going to be the pinnacle of style for some, there are plenty of other options. Have you considered the space-saving Scandinavian? How about sharp and showy modern? Other options include: shapely Mediterranean; woody and warm Asian; and dramatically dark Industrial. After you browse through these options you might just need to throw a new style into your new bathroom! 

1. Classic bathrooms are neutral and elegant. Note that texture is emphasized over colour, like with this rough floor.

Master Bathroom Frahm Interiors Classic style bathroom mosaic,marble,basketweave,grey,freestanding bathtub,glasss shower
Master Bathroom

Of course, neutral colour can be dramatic. Plus, we love this classic bathtub with silver feet.

homify Classic style bathroom
Rose patterns, like on this wall, are a common feature of the classic bathroom, especially in black and white.

Роскошный интерьер загородного дома в английском стиле, Дизайн бюро Оксаны Моссур Дизайн бюро Оксаны Моссур Classic style bathroom Beige
2. Scandinavian style might be small, but needing to maximize space gives rise to amazing design.

homify Scandinavian style bathroom
We think this light green is so inspiring. You can find more green style here

You can still have a deep and luxurious tub, even in a small space.

Projekt wnętrza w Lubartowie, PASS architekci PASS architekci Scandinavian style bathroom
The compact shelving under this sink really make the most of the space, and it looks like the stool tucks right in!

homify Scandinavian style bathroom
3. Modern style focuses on clean lines and makes for a sweeping, grand feeling.

Traum in Blau und Weiß, Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold Innenarchitektin Katrin Reinhold Modern bathroom
From the circular chandelier to the finely textured floor, this bathroom is beyond elegance.

​House in Notting Hill by Recent Spaces Recent Spaces Modern bathroom Tiles Brown bathroom,tiles,wood panel wall,wood tile,sink,concrete,bath,mirror,chandelier
​House in Notting Hill by Recent Spaces

Want another kind of elegant? How about this warm modern, complete with fireplace and wooden tub exterior.

homify Modern bathroom
4. Mediterranean style is all about the particular region, funky architecture, and a healthy splash of colour.

homify Mediterranean style bathrooms
These archways are simply jaw-dropping and, combined with this bright blue, this bathroom feels like a spa.

bagno a Porto Ercole, L'arte del cotto L'arte del cotto Mediterranean style bathrooms
Loving the tiled look? A professional tiler can help you get it just right. 

Choosing just one intense colour can work wonders for a bathroom. Plus, the bath tub is quite the step up.

Ático en Benidorm , TRAZOS D´INTERIORS TRAZOS D´INTERIORS Mediterranean style bathrooms
5. Asian inspired bathrooms make use of gorgeous wood accents and plant life.

GALDK-03, W.D.A W.D.A Asian style bathroom
These standing bowl sinks in metallic are a sensational choice.

Yoko Oda Interior Design | Zen Bathroom | Walnut Creek, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Asian style bathroom Concrete Beige
Mediterranean style covers a lot of ground, you can check out more stunning examples here.  

We never knew we wanted a couch near our bathtub until now. It looks so comfy!

Salle de bain avec vue sur la verdure, LM Interieur Design LM Interieur Design Asian style bathroom Yellow
Now this is symmetry done right. You can see the Asian inspiration in the ceiling and windows.

A Window to the Serenity, Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C. Penguin Environmental Design L.L.C. Asian style bathroom
6. Industrial bathrooms incorporate metal and other unusual materials very well.

Dom w Bydgoszczy, MIKOŁAJSKAstudio MIKOŁAJSKAstudio Industrial style bathroom
Consider this industrial style shelving under the sink and against the far wall. It's sleek, dark, and unique.

Bathroom Hampstead Design Hub Industrial style bathroom Grey bathroom furniture,bathroom floor,bathroom sink,bathroom mirror,bathroom lighting,freestanding bathtub,tile pattern,colorful tiles,wall colours
Bathroom

Isn't it incredible that the stark finish on the grey walls mimics the bathtubs texture? This bathroom is perfectly pulled together.

homify Industrial style bathroom Tiles Grey
Once you've settled on a style, check out our seven best tips for saving money on a bathroom renovation.

10 creative ways to refresh your home decor with a splash of colour

