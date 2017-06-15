Your browser is out-of-date.

The colonial-style home where life's a beach

Tollot & C | Orchid of Naples | Naples, FL
If you've ever thought of moving to Florida, this is one property and one design team to keep in mind. To make the most of the beach surroundings, the house has been decked out in white from top to bottom, with all of the modern finishes you expect. From the moment you walk past the twin palm trees near the front porch, it's clear you're walking into something grand. 

The photographers Chibi Moku have captured the work of the house's design team Tollot & C. They named the house the Orchid of Naples (Florida), likely, because it shares with the flower a crisp, white beauty. But, past the beauty, the functionality of the home is clear too. There's so much storage space, in every room. Clearly, it was a huge priority for the owners. Plus, glass is utilized brilliantly everywhere. The clear material allows light in and makes simple spaces feel like dramatic display cases, even stairways. Then, there is frosted glass to add privacy but allow light to move. According to Tollot & C's website all of their materials, including the amazing glass pieces, were imported from Italy. 

So, if you're considering a luxurious property, and want to feel like you're always at the beach, this is a home you'll find a ton of inspiration from. Let's get started! 

This grand facade makes a tall and bright first impression

Tollot & C | Orchid of Naples | Naples, FL
Warm wood pairs with white throughout the home for a modern look

Tollot & C | Orchid of Naples | Naples, FL
The kitchen island uses glass to do double-duty as a display case for treasures

Tollot & C | Orchid of Naples | Naples, FL
There's so much counter space in this kitchen that the breakfast nook is hardly a nook at all

Tollot & C | Orchid of Naples | Naples, FL
Of course there is room for a well-lit wine cellar in the rear of the huge kitchen

Tollot & C | Orchid of Naples | Naples, FL
This kitchen backsplash is so inspiring, and you can find even more great backsplash ideas here

The living space is airy and it's blue and grey accents feel perfectly beachy

Tollot & C | Orchid of Naples | Naples, FL
The space from another angle feels even larger, and the intriguing glass coffee tables are highlighted

Tollot & C | Orchid of Naples | Naples, FL
The ceiling has been given due attention and character, as have the pillars

Tollot & C | Orchid of Naples | Naples, FL
Bedroom and office are perfectly combined by this unique desk and bookshelf piece

Tollot & C | Orchid of Naples | Naples, FL
These designers knew how to make their white palette work in a simple bathroom space, with that oh-so modern sink

Tollot & C | Orchid of Naples | Naples, FL
Would it truly feel like a beach house without a dramatic swimming pool?

Tollot & C | Orchid of Naples | Naples, FL
