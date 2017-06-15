The colonial-style home where life's a beach

If you've ever thought of moving to Florida, this is one property and one design team to keep in mind. To make the most of the beach surroundings, the house has been decked out in white from top to bottom, with all of the modern finishes you expect. From the moment you walk past the twin palm trees near the front porch, it's clear you're walking into something grand.

The photographers Chibi Moku have captured the work of the house's design team Tollot & C. They named the house the Orchid of Naples (Florida), likely, because it shares with the flower a crisp, white beauty. But, past the beauty, the functionality of the home is clear too. There's so much storage space, in every room. Clearly, it was a huge priority for the owners. Plus, glass is utilized brilliantly everywhere. The clear material allows light in and makes simple spaces feel like dramatic display cases, even stairways. Then, there is frosted glass to add privacy but allow light to move. According to Tollot & C's website all of their materials, including the amazing glass pieces, were imported from Italy.



So, if you're considering a luxurious property, and want to feel like you're always at the beach, this is a home you'll find a ton of inspiration from. Let's get started!