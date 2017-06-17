Heavenly hues in a chic and colourful Toronto apartment

You must know by now how much we enjoy colourful home design, which is why we had no option but to show you this terrific apartment that has used vibrant hues to the most amazing effect. Crafted by a fabulous interior designer that always seeks to make clients' properties a perfect reflection of their tastes and personalities, we can only imagine how flamboyant and fabulous the people that own this home must be! You honestly won't believe how perfectly curated this home is, or how impactful each and every piece of furniture and art is, so without further ado, let's take a closer look!
Where can we even begin with this UNREAL dining room? The navy walls are a triumph, white wall panelling works to inject some serious heritage, an outrageously large area rug brings everything together and then, there's the lights! Rose gold? Well, it never gets old and is the perfect partner for the dark and brooding navy! Such a tasty combination of design ingredients!
We always love finding homes that have seek to offer a far more chic layout than simply plumping sofas in front of the television and this is exactly one of those. With a pair of gorgeous sofas facing each other and matching armchairs in place, there is a wonderfully neutral and casual vibe here. The warm wall colour really adds to it as well!
Let's take a quick moment to appreciate the innovative use of colour accents in this living room, shall we? The dining room set the bar pretty high, in terms of bold colour, but this cozy lounge is hardly letting the side down! Just a smattering of blue and yellow cushions are enough to add in some contemporary cool, not to mention a whole lot of personality and we love them!
We did say that every part of this home makes a big impression and now, you can see that we included the art choices in that sweeping statement! Modern, eye-catching and perfect for starting a dialogue, we think this fabulous piece is the ultimate addition to an already eclectic and exciting room.
We really appreciate what this separate living room is doing in that the colours used throughout are more warm and neutral than elsewhere, in a bid to offer a quiet and relaxing space. Here, the focal points are very much the striking furniture items, in addition to chic art. We can imagine this being a kid-free zone for parents in need of a little respite!
What a picture to finish the tour on! We think that the gravitas of any home can be judged on the less glamorous spaces and how they have been decorated and in this case, let's be totally honest and admit that this is an A-class hallway! Stunning art and wonderful wall panelling, not to mention ornate bannister rails, are a gorgeous combination!
