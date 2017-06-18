Your browser is out-of-date.

8 elegant ready-to-build houses

Private Business2

If you have your heart set on building your own home you might flinch at the thought of using pre-drawn plans. What about your personal touch? Well, pre-drawn plans can be modified to suit your taste, location, and needs, while giving you several advantages over having plans drawn up from scratch. 

You're saving a lot of time by using pre-drawn plans. Usually, homes drawn from scratch take ten times as long to complete. With that time you're also saving money, as you should generally budget ten percent of the cost of the home just to have the plans drawn. 

Any architect offering pre-drawn plans generally has experience designing residential homes. You can expect both quality and style. You're still choosing from a variety of plans, and they may even have solutions and features you'd never have thought of by yourself, but which you fall in love with. Take these elegant homes for example. 

1. The plans for this home are somehow both fresh and timeless, with a double garage to boot!








There's a second story terrace on both sides of the building, giving the plan the flexibility to meet your space needs.








2. If modern but natural is your style, this bungalow plan offers both, and some amazing outdoor entertaining space.

Projekt domu Daniel II G1 z wnętrzem pełnym słońca i ciepła , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG





You could use any kind of stone for the siding, the white and wood are perfect neutral materials.

Projekt domu Daniel II G1 z wnętrzem pełnym słońca i ciepła , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG





3. Minimalist exteriors suggest an emphasis on clear lines and light-filled spaces.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 35, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych





That open living space is something special, isn't it? If you preferred, you could add more privacy with opaque walls or curtains.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 35, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych





4. Here's another stunning bungalow to consider. This one catches the eye with amazing textures, even in the light posts.

homify Modern houses






It's almost like this backyard is waiting for you to pick the perfect pool shape and put it right in the centre.

homify Modern houses






5. Clearly, this design has eco-friendly design in mind, as the roof has been perfectly designed to maximize those solar panels.

homify Modern houses






We're loving the small accent of wood beneath the roof, it really brings this design down-to-earth.

homify Modern houses






6. Who says you can't have inventive pre-drawn plans? This home has proven them wrong, with that amazing triangular roof feature.

LK1298, LK & Projekt Sp. z o.o. LK & Projekt Sp. z o.o. Modern Garden
LK & Projekt Sp. z o.o.





From the back, this house looks even more grand, especially with those window dressings.

LK1298, LK & Projekt Sp. z o.o. LK & Projekt Sp. z o.o. Modern Garden
LK & Projekt Sp. z o.o.





7. There are clearly two distinct wings of this home, giving it a symmetrical and spacious look.

homify Modern houses






8. All of these rectangular windows will bring light into the home, and they give the roof a distinct and unique shape.

homify Modern houses






8. There's a timeless feel to this house, but it will still stand out on the suburban street with it's grand entrance.

Dom jednorodzinny House_&_SPACE, ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła Classic style houses
ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła





The rear of the home brings it emphasis on greenery to a new level, and provides a sweet walkway.

Dom jednorodzinny House_&_SPACE, ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła Classic style houses
ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła





Thinking about what kind of colour combinations these beautiful facades need? We have seventeen amazing colour combinations you could use here.

Heavenly hues in a chic and colourful Toronto apartment





