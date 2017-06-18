8 elegant ready-to-build houses

If you have your heart set on building your own home you might flinch at the thought of using pre-drawn plans. What about your personal touch? Well, pre-drawn plans can be modified to suit your taste, location, and needs, while giving you several advantages over having plans drawn up from scratch.



You're saving a lot of time by using pre-drawn plans. Usually, homes drawn from scratch take ten times as long to complete. With that time you're also saving money, as you should generally budget ten percent of the cost of the home just to have the plans drawn.

Any architect offering pre-drawn plans generally has experience designing residential homes. You can expect both quality and style. You're still choosing from a variety of plans, and they may even have solutions and features you'd never have thought of by yourself, but which you fall in love with. Take these elegant homes for example.