A 2,300 square foot energy-efficient house

In this house, cuddling always feels like the right option. It's just so cozy, with a dash of minimalist style that truly sets it apart from the crowd. From every angle, eco-friendly glazed windows let light in, furthering the warm atmosphere.

In only 2,300 square feet (217 square metres), Polish architects Studio Archipelag have given the world an affordable design that feels like an indulgence. It'll also save you money on your energy bills, with an energy compliance indicator of 93.37 kWh per metre squared, per year. That's lifelong savings.

If you're pleased with the indoor charm you'll also love the exterior. There's a covered terrace to extend the family fun outside, and the suggested landscaping proves this plan can take some sophisticated outdoor beauty too.