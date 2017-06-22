Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A 2,300 square foot energy-efficient house

Private Business2 Private Business2
Projekt domu Daniel II G1 z wnętrzem pełnym słońca i ciepła , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

In this house, cuddling always feels like the right option. It's just so cozy, with a dash of minimalist style that truly sets it apart from the crowd. From every angle, eco-friendly glazed windows let light in, furthering the warm atmosphere. 

In only 2,300 square feet (217 square metres), Polish architects Studio Archipelag have given the world an affordable design that feels like an indulgence. It'll also save you money on your energy bills, with an energy compliance indicator of 93.37 kWh per metre squared, per year. That's lifelong savings.

If you're pleased with the indoor charm you'll also love the exterior. There's a covered terrace to extend the family fun outside, and the suggested landscaping proves this plan can take some sophisticated outdoor beauty too. 

Already we can see that this house balances cozy and modern features,including the contrasting textures of the facade's materials.

Projekt domu Daniel II G1 z wnętrzem pełnym słońca i ciepła , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

We love the combination of the charming A-line roof and the square, modern garage.

Projekt domu Daniel II G1 z wnętrzem pełnym słońca i ciepła , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

The pop of yellow throughout the house brings out the warmth in the beige, but feels just as stark as the grey.

Projekt domu Daniel II G1 z wnętrzem pełnym słońca i ciepła , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern living room
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

We can just imagine lounging in this modern space, with the fireplace gently crackling, the atmosphere is great.

Projekt domu Daniel II G1 z wnętrzem pełnym słońca i ciepła , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern living room
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

There's no shortage of counter space in this long kitchen. The minimalist style makes it feel even larger.

Projekt domu Daniel II G1 z wnętrzem pełnym słońca i ciepła , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern kitchen
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

It's so inventive to put this minimalist shelving on the yellow accent wall. Plus, the space flows smoothly from the dining to living room.

Projekt domu Daniel II G1 z wnętrzem pełnym słońca i ciepła , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern dining room
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Glazed windows are just pouring natural light into this space, while saving money with their energy efficiency.

Projekt domu Daniel II G1 z wnętrzem pełnym słońca i ciepła , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern dining room
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Unlike plenty of living rooms, this doesn't overwhelm your attention. It's a close, simple space that provides so much comfort.

Projekt domu Daniel II G1 z wnętrzem pełnym słońca i ciepła , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern living room
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Did you notice that the accent yellow is on the outside too? We love that it flows onto the floor.

Projekt domu Daniel II G1 z wnętrzem pełnym słońca i ciepła , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

If you're looking for your own splash of color, check out these ten refreshing color ideas. 

Perfect prefabs you need to see

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks