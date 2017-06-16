This Toronto home got an electic eco-friendly renovation

Everything about this home's style is very impressive. At first, it's place on the Toronto street seems very humble, but upon closer inspection, well, it blows away your expectations. Who could have imagined an industrial style this colourful, this funky? Sometimes wild design like this, especially if its a little industrial, can see uncomfortable. But not this beauty, it's ready for some family chill time.

Of course, this ingenuity doesn't mean the architects, Solares Architecture, missed any of the big-city staples. The home is very eco-friendly, with a great deal of insulation and energy-efficient home systems. Attention was also paid to light, with a sky light, perfect triplet windows in the living room, and perfect little pot lights for that extra brightness.



Most of all, we love how spacious this home feels, with its emphasis on long spaces. Don't know what we mean? The check out this home tour, and get ready to love long kitchens!