Home Decor: Dare to be different with these perfect patterns

Neutrals are nice and plain can be pretty, but if you want to really make a splash with your home decor, you simply HAVE to consider adding in some patterns somewhere! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that patterns are big news right now, but not in the standard wall-covering sense, as there are so many more options than that to explore! We want to help you get to grips with using patterns to good effect in your home, so come with us now as we show you that they are just as perfect for your bedroom as your bathroom and that they can really make or break a fabulous space!