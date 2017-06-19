Your browser is out-of-date.

Home Decor: Dare to be different with these perfect patterns

GUERRA RESIDENCE , VA STUDIO VA STUDIO Minimalist bedroom
Neutrals are nice and plain can be pretty, but if you want to really make a splash with your home decor, you simply HAVE to consider adding in some patterns somewhere! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that patterns are big news right now, but not in the standard wall-covering sense, as there are so many more options than that to explore! We want to help you get to grips with using patterns to good effect in your home, so come with us now as we show you that they are just as perfect for your bedroom as your bathroom and that they can really make or break a fabulous space!

1. Funky retro floor tiles are perfect for cool kitchens.

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY Kitchen
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

2. Rainbow-stripe mosaics for a family bathroom? YES PLEASE!

Kids Bathroom Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style bathroom
Viterbo Interior design

Kids Bathroom

3. Statement patterned armchairs keep things exciting but modest.

61 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Living room Furniture,Couch,Table,Window,Comfort,Chair,Wood,Window blind,Interior design,Shade
Sonata Design

61 Paintbrush Park

See more from this lovely home here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2508626/this-gold-…

4. Nautical stripes are just the perfect way to perk up a small bathroom.

121 Hillcrest Drive, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern bathroom Mirror,Plumbing fixture,Property,Plant,Sink,Building,Bathroom,Interior design,Purple,Architecture
Sonata Design

121 Hillcrest Drive

5. Curtains are a fast and impactful way to put patterns to great use!

427 Canals, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern living room Furniture,Wood,Interior design,Couch,Shade,Comfort,Lamp,Living room,Window,Floor
Sonata Design

427 Canals

6. Geometric wall decals leave no damage and can be applied in a totally personal way!

Geometric pink Pixers Modern living room Pink wall mural,geometry,squares,pattern,wallpaper
Pixers

Geometric pink

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Dramatic bed linen is wonderful and can be swapped out as soon as you want a change!

Casa AG, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Modern style bedroom
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

8. Eye-catching living room rugs add such a burst of cool design!

GUERRA RESIDENCE , VA STUDIO VA STUDIO Minimalist bedroom
VA STUDIO

9. Unusual kitchen splashbacks are a wonderful way to experiement with patterns in your home.

New Malden, Surrey Consultant Line Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
Consultant Line Architects Ltd

New Malden, Surrey

10. Retro tiles contrast with contemporary cabinets and look incredible!

Kitchen By Hedayat Ltd Kitchen
By Hedayat Ltd

Kitchen

11. Want a pattern nobody else has? Paint your own wall mural!

Silk road collection , Tres Tintas Barcelona Tres Tintas Barcelona Walls & flooringWallpaper
Tres Tintas Barcelona

12. We almost forgot that carpets can inject instant colour and pattern!

Stunning stripy stairs Warp & Weft (uk) Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Warp &amp; Weft (uk) Ltd

Stunning stripy stairs

13. It's worth remembering that monochrome patterns keep things cutting edge and stylish. Love this rug!

WovenGround Pyramid hand made leather rug - white-black WovenGround Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
WovenGround

WovenGround Pyramid hand made leather rug – white-black

14. Even understated patterns can create a totally new ambience. look at this softly striped carpet!

Staircase Bisca Staircases Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Bisca Staircases

Staircase

15. Don't forget to think about your outside spaces as well! Patterned bar stools are fab!

Varanda Gourmet | Campo Grande MS, Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Patios & Decks
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

16. patterned textiles liven up a small balcony so well. Just pick a colour and get started!

Klein, aber oho: Wohlfühlbalkon im Kleinformat, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Modern terrace
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

You NEED to see more of this balcony, so take a look, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/1098145/an-ordinar…

17. Why not think outside the box and consider some patterns for your ceilings? Cool ceilings are meant to be big news this year!

COLINAS DEL VALLE, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Living room
Estudio Tanguma

18. Blinds give you patterns when you want them and the opportunity to do away with them when you don't. So intuitive!

Colourful Azalea Patterned Roller Blinds English Blinds Living roomAccessories & decoration Textile Multicolored flowers,floral,blinds,roller blinds,patterned,window,living room,vintage
English Blinds

Colourful Azalea Patterned Roller Blinds

19. Finally, how about selecting doors that are a little more interesting? You really can have patterns of EVERY surface!

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doors Doors Engineered Wood Wood effect
Modern Doors Ltd

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished

8 elegant ready-to-build houses
Are you feeling braver about including patterns in your home now?

