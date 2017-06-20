10 American kitchens to tempt you over the border

If we asked you to picture an American kitchen, what would spring to mind? Large appliances, vast open spaces and more seating than you can shake a stick at? Well, in some cases you'd be totally right, but we want to open your mind to all the fabulous styles out there right now, which is why we've found 10 very different rooms! Kitchen planners know that unusual or unexpected design can be used to brilliant effect and we know you're going to be shocked and inspired by some of these terrific projects, so let's stop talking and start looking!
Shaker cabinets in neutral grey look utterly brilliant here, as does the use of space, with a large island breaking everything up. This is a kitchen that will stand the test of time for years to come, especially with an exposed brick wall and some pretty copper light shades.
Sleek lines and nothing but white makes this kitchen a real breath of fresh and contemporary air! With some retro-inspired dining furniture in place as well, there is a wonderful balance of function, fashion and aesthetics. The lighting is really bringing the space to life as well.
In an otherwise modern kitchen. a few wicker baskets, as storage items, look amazing! They really pick up on the warmth of the wooden countertop and keep things a little less contrived and more family-friendly. Essentially, everyone could have their own basket here!
Industrial kitchens always look amazing, thanks to the pared back aesthetic and unfussy nature that they always embrace, but this one is something else! Just look at all the unique storage and the overwhelmingly clean and fresh feel! Not as cold as some industrial installations can be, this is stripped back style with a heart!
It's hard to put your finger on exactly what look this kitchen is trying to demonstrate, which is why it's so cool. A little retro, a touch modern and definitely eclectic, the finished space feels personal and well thought out, in terms of storage and that teal island front? Amazing!
On the one hand, this kitchen is every inch the ideal rural space, with decorative Shaker cabinets and cute cream tones throughout, but then in comes a splash of outrageously awesome designer style in the form of fluffy bar stools and foot stools! Talk about marrying modern and rustic together perfectly!
If you don't want to follow the crowds and plump for an all-white kitchen, a dark and brooding marble-infused number might be just what you need. Love this oversized island/dining table set up and look at that hanging shelving! Dramatic doesn't come close!
There's not denying that Scandinavian styling is big news right now and for good reason! The use of simple, natural materials, partnered with understated base colours and pops of vibrant, fresh hues creates unfussy spaces that work as well as they look! Just look at the yellow here!
Rustic kitchens are great, but sometimes, you just want the faintest whiff of traditional styling, alongside modern functionality. That's when a kitchen like this one comes into play! Exposed beams and built-in seating add in some rustic vibes, while a contemporary kitchen makes everything so usable! A dreamy combination.
White kitchens can be phenomenal, especially if you add in some unique touches. Here, we see a large space with piquant retro touches that really set it apart. The blown glass lights, vibrant backsplash and funky bar stools are perfect for balancing our a very stark design scheme!
