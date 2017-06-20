The best 5 renos to boost your property value

When you're renovating your home to increase its value it can be hard to know precisely which updates are going to get you the most bang for your buck. Never fear, homify is here to shed light on that very question, with this list of the top five renos that add the most home value. If one of these aspects of your home is outdated, you can be sure its the right thing to invest in. Even if you're just renovating for yourself, it's also good to know where your potential project lies on this list, and if there is anything you can do to further boost your property's value while you're at it.
Frequently homeowners will skip on doing bathroom renovations because they seem risky. Its true that they can be costly, and you definitely want a professional to help, but this is the second most important room in the house. Chances are, your bathroom could need an update and that update will dramatically increase your sale price.
Fixtures are the single biggest factor that dates a kitchen. When you can't afford to give your kitchen a complete overhaul, switching out the fixtures is your best bet to refresh the space and add the most value. Counter tops, light fixtures, cabinet hardware, and faucets are all good investments.
The most important room in the home, at least as far as valuation goes, is the kitchen. Keeping the style modern will make the space appealing to most people. So, consider modern cabinets, lighting, increased size, counter space, and new appliances.
Installing or refinishing hardwood floors will immediately increase your home's value. If there is a carpeted area of your home, especially if it is older, it is well worth your time to rip it up. People view carpets as a hassle, and modern style is always improved by adding hardwood flooring.
If you have a basement, a second building, or an isolated part of the home, the best thing you can do is turn that space into a rental. Even if you are not prepared to rent out a portion of your home, may people are excited about the prospect of covering their mortgage with a rental, and will pay top dollar for it. To accomplish this, you might consider adding something like this quaint coach home.