The best 5 renos to boost your property value

When you're renovating your home to increase its value it can be hard to know precisely which updates are going to get you the most bang for your buck. Never fear, homify is here to shed light on that very question, with this list of the top five renos that add the most home value. If one of these aspects of your home is outdated, you can be sure its the right thing to invest in. Even if you're just renovating for yourself, it's also good to know where your potential project lies on this list, and if there is anything you can do to further boost your property's value while you're at it.