Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The best 5 renos to boost your property value

Private Business2 Private Business2
VANCOUVER - NEW CONSTRUCTION, Alice D'Andrea Design Alice D'Andrea Design Modern kitchen Wood Brown
Loading admin actions …

When you're renovating your home to increase its value it can be hard to know precisely which updates are going to get you the most bang for your buck. Never fear, homify is here to shed light on that very question, with this list of the top five renos that add the most home value. If one of these aspects of your home is outdated, you can be sure its the right thing to invest in. Even if you're just renovating for yourself, it's also good to know where your potential project lies on this list, and if there is anything you can do to further boost your property's value while you're at it. 

1. Bathroom

Luxurious Bathroom Lorne Rose Architect Inc. Modern bathroom Bathroom,Luxury,bath tub,freestanding bathtub
Lorne Rose Architect Inc.

Luxurious Bathroom

Lorne Rose Architect Inc.
Lorne Rose Architect Inc.
Lorne Rose Architect Inc.

Frequently homeowners will skip on doing bathroom renovations because they seem risky. Its true that they can be costly, and you definitely want a professional to help, but this is the second most important room in the house. Chances are, your bathroom could need an update and that update will dramatically increase your sale price. 

2. Fixtures

Kitchen Alice D'Andrea Design Modern kitchen Wood Brown kitchen cabinet,kitchen appliances,modern kitchen,kitchen,modern house
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design

Kitchen

Alice D'Andrea Design
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design
Alice D'Andrea Design

Fixtures are the single biggest factor that dates a kitchen. When you can't afford to give your kitchen a complete overhaul, switching out the fixtures is your best bet to refresh the space and add the most value. Counter tops, light fixtures, cabinet hardware, and faucets are all good investments. 

3. Kitchen

Wavell, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Modern kitchen
Linebox Studio

Wavell

Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio
Linebox Studio

The most important room in the home, at least as far as valuation goes, is the kitchen. Keeping the style modern will make the space appealing to most people. So, consider modern cabinets, lighting, increased size, counter space, and new appliances. 

4. Flooring

Staircase Douglas Design Studio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase White stair,stairs,staircase,flooring,wood,hallway,grand
Douglas Design Studio

Staircase

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

Installing or refinishing hardwood floors will immediately increase your home's value. If there is a carpeted area of your home, especially if it is older, it is well worth your time to rip it up. People view carpets as a hassle, and modern style is always improved by adding hardwood flooring.

5. Income Suite

homify Modern garage/shed
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you have a basement, a second building, or an isolated part of the home, the best thing you can do is turn that space into a rental. Even if you are not prepared to rent out a portion of your home, may people are excited about the prospect of covering their mortgage with a rental, and will pay top dollar for it. To accomplish this, you might consider adding something like this quaint coach home

The Craftsman home you'll fall in love with

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks