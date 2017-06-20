Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Rent out this quaint coach home or create a secret garden retreat

Private Business2 Private Business2
Garden Room with Veranda, CraneGardenBuildings CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds
Loading admin actions …

Most properties in Canada have a ton of space and as housing prices soar, cities have come up with innovative ways to address affordability. Coach or laneway homes are one of the solutions. What are they you ask? A laneway home is a smaller, detached home located where the garage would normally go on a single-family lot.

Laneway houses contribute to the overall sustainability of the city. They give people more opportunities to live close to where they work, shop, and play, and they make the city's urban lanes more green, liveable, and safe. This laneway home was designed by Crane Garden Buildingsgarden and landscaping supplies. It is intended to be a beautiful spot from which you can overlook your garden. But, you could easily rent out the space as well. Though, let's be honest, you might just decide to keep it for yourself! 

If your dream is a white picket fence and porch overlooking the garden, this is an inexpensive way to fulfill your wish.

Garden Room with Veranda CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds garden room,workshop,hobby room,garden shed,veranda,crane garden,swedish wood,shiplap,cladding
CraneGardenBuildings

Garden Room with Veranda

CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings

From this angle, you can see how seamlessly the porch and interior spaces join. And, we love that green-grey exterior paint.

Garden Room with Veranda CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds garden room,workshop,veranda,interior
CraneGardenBuildings

Garden Room with Veranda

CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings

Classic decor was a great choice for this space. It's easy to see how entertaining could be both comfortable and classy here.

Garden Room with Veranda Interior CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds interior,garden room,shed interior
CraneGardenBuildings

Garden Room with Veranda Interior

CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings

Then again, this perfect blend of hardwood floor, white wall, and character ceiling is very flexible.

Garden Room with Veranda Interior CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds garden room,veranda,shed interior,interior,timber,wood frame
CraneGardenBuildings

Garden Room with Veranda Interior

CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings

You could put country decor, modern decor, eclectic decor, and several other styles in here. We think that these 10 gorgeous living rooms would look amazing in here. 

Well, this is one way to take a simple water feature and turn it into a quaint, cottage-like space.

Garden Room with Veranda CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds garden room,workshop,veranda
CraneGardenBuildings

Garden Room with Veranda

CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings
10 American kitchens to tempt you over the border

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks