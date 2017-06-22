Your browser is out-of-date.

11 captivating Canadian kitchens to inspire your next reno

Broadview Showhome, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern kitchen
Three quarters of Canadians are planning home renovations in the near future, and there's a reason so many of them will be focusing on their kitchen. It's the heart of the home, and can provide the biggest boost to property value. 

Most homeowners spend somewhere between $12,00 and $33,000 on their kitchen renovations. They focus on high grade energy-efficient appliances including convection ovens and gas stoves, cabinets and countertops in neutral colors, and adding space to the kitchen. Sometimes adding space requires electrical work or even building permits, which we recommend you find a contractor to help you with. Of course, Canadians renovating their kitchen also focus on style. You can copy one of these amazing kitchen renos, or get a kitchen planner to help you with it. 

1. The white neutral counter top looks modern and clean, which is exactly what most Canadians want from their cooking space.

Kitchen & Island Douglas Design Studio Modern kitchen Brown kitchen,island,custom,cabinetry,modern,minimal,pendant,lights,bar,stools
Douglas Design Studio

Kitchen & Island

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

2. This Victorian home was renovated to bring it into this century, and they did not leave behind the kitchen. The wood chairs and eccentric back splash have kept some character.

Modern vibe FLUID LIVING STUDIO Industrial style kitchen modern,kitchen,kitchen chairs,kitchen island
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

Modern vibe

FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

3. There's no such thing as too much light. This all-white palate reflects the light and makes the kitchen that much brighter. The style is anchored with a dark floor.

Broadview Showhome, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Building,Tap,Kitchen,Wood,Interior design,Sink,Grey,Table
Sonata Design

Broadview Showhome

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

4. There's no need to settle for just one colour of kitchen cabinets, especially not in a large kitchen.

Winnipeg Summer home, Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Kitchen Countertop,Cabinetry,Furniture,Property,Kitchen,Wood,Sink,Interior design,Flooring,Window
Unit 7 Architecture

Winnipeg Summer home

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

5. Shaker style kitchens are still very much in vogue, with its emphasis on ample storage space and functionality.

Eat in Kitchen with Bar seating counter STUDIO Z Modern kitchen White ​breakfast room,built in fridge,crown moulding,glass cabinets,glass doors,modern bistro,pantry,pendant lights,sunroom,stained wood floor,yellow tiles,tuscan colors,granite counters,marble mosaic
STUDIO Z

Eat in Kitchen with Bar seating counter

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

6. A great way to punch up a rather neutral and simple kitchen is to change up the lighting fixtures and add unusual seating.

Beach Loft, Collage Designs Collage Designs Modern kitchen Wood White
Collage Designs

Collage Designs
Collage Designs
Collage Designs

7. There is so much delightful texture in this space, it really feels unique.

354 Sherwood Blvd, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern kitchen Furniture,Property,Cabinetry,Countertop,Table,Chair,Wood,Kitchen,Interior design,Window
Sonata Design

354 Sherwood Blvd

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

8. We love the moose decorating this space. If you didn't already know this functional kitchen was Canadian, you do now.

121 Hillcrest Drive, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern kitchen
Sonata Design

121 Hillcrest Drive

Sonata Design
Sonata Design
Sonata Design

9. This is the sixth reno on the list that focuses on white. Clearly, you just can't go wrong white. The heavenly color always works.

Wanita Rd Project, Tango Design Studio Tango Design Studio Modern kitchen Quartz White Cabinetry,Countertop,Furniture,Property,Kitchen,Building,Kitchen stove,Sink,Kitchen appliance,Wood
Tango Design Studio

Wanita Rd Project

Tango Design Studio
Tango Design Studio
Tango Design Studio

10. Grand country is one style we didn't consider for a kitchen, but look at the phenomenal results. It helps if you have a huge ceiling like this.

Lake of the woods cottage interiors Unit 7 Architecture Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Furniture,Countertop,Property,Table,Kitchen,Chair,Shelf,Wood,Kitchen appliance
Unit 7 Architecture

Lake of the woods cottage interiors

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

11. Our favourite neutral is back again, this time turning a relatively small space into a clean modern one. The wood counter-top is great too-- it was custom built!

View Looking into Kitchen from Dining Room STUDIO Z Kitchen black windows,blue cabinets,brushed metal stools,cutout handles,Diamond pendant lights,dishwasher drawer,industrial metal windows,LED lighting,,marble backsplash,marble counter top,
STUDIO Z

View Looking into Kitchen from Dining Room

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

Didn't see quite the kitchen you're dreaming of? Check out our 10 American kitchens, there's more stunning spaces to see. 

A 2,300 square foot energy-efficient house

