11 captivating Canadian kitchens to inspire your next reno

Three quarters of Canadians are planning home renovations in the near future, and there's a reason so many of them will be focusing on their kitchen. It's the heart of the home, and can provide the biggest boost to property value.

Most homeowners spend somewhere between $12,00 and $33,000 on their kitchen renovations. They focus on high grade energy-efficient appliances including convection ovens and gas stoves, cabinets and countertops in neutral colors, and adding space to the kitchen. Sometimes adding space requires electrical work or even building permits, which we recommend you find a contractor to help you with. Of course, Canadians renovating their kitchen also focus on style. You can copy one of these amazing kitchen renos, or get a kitchen planner to help you with it.