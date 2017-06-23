Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Energy-efficient homes that don't skimp on style

press profile homify press profile homify
BROOKLINE MODERN RESIDENCE, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern houses Grey
Loading admin actions …

Energy-efficient homes are the future, there's no denying that, but we know there is a tendency to think that good eco-credentials have to come at the expense of beautiful styling and that's a myth that we want to bust wide open, right now! Architects are finding new and inspired ways to create eco-homes that rival some of the most beautiful buildings in the world and more than that, they come in such a variety of styles now that you'll be spoilt for choice! If you want to get a little greener with your home design, come with us now as we show you a host of eco-homes that you'd LOVE to own!

1. Contemporary cool!

Musterhaus Avenio: Plus-Energie-Haus, RENSCH-HAUS GMBH RENSCH-HAUS GMBH Modern houses
RENSCH-HAUS GMBH

RENSCH-HAUS GMBH
RENSCH-HAUS GMBH
RENSCH-HAUS GMBH

We think that the only thing giving away the eco-home design of this property is the slew of solar panels on the roof, but even those have been chosen carefully to minimise the visual impact! By having them covering the entire roof and mirroring the shape, you really do have to do a double-take to see them, as the bright white façade captures your attention first!

See more of this home, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2745300/the-energy…

2. No tell-tale signs.

Projekt domu Neo G1 ENERGO , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

If you think that eco-homes have to be modest and understated, think again! This large and glamorous home gives nothing away in terms of the innovative technology in place, but trust us when we say it is sustainable and fabulous in equal measure!

See more details, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2745300/the-energy…

3. Updated tradition!

Southern elevation with solar electric system ZeroEnergy Design Classic style houses White
ZeroEnergy Design

Southern elevation with solar electric system

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

We LOVE Colonial house styles, with all that gorgeous wood cladding and pretty detailing that makes them so identifiable, but who knew that you could combine that aesthetic with eco-friendly technology? Well, this architect did! We love the way that the beautiful façade hasn't been compromised at all and still connects to the garden with such ease!

See more of this home, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2811358/modern-sou…

4. Integrated innovation.

Katrina II G1 ENERGO PLUS - dom, który będzie dla Ciebie oszczędzał , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Gone are the days when solar panels had to be really bulky, noticeable and, if we're honest, a bit of an eyesore, as now, there are amazing slim varieties to choose from, as well as amazing roof tiles that have built-in panels! This modern home looks every inch the perfect embodiment of swish design, but add in the green credentials and it is a house for the future!

See more from this project, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/3377708/two-energ…

5. Unique and understated.

Super-insulated modern green home ZeroEnergy Design Modern houses Grey
ZeroEnergy Design

Super-insulated modern green home

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

We know that the style of architecture here is anything but understated, but if you can point out any of the green technology in place here, you have better eyesight than us! We are just too distracted by the fabulous use of shapes and glass to see anything else!

https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2141517/an-energy-…

6. Perfect for families.

ENERGOHOUSE, ZROBYM architects ZROBYM architects Patios & Decks
ZROBYM architects

ZROBYM architects
ZROBYM architects
ZROBYM architects

The setting of this home is everything! Surrounded by the woods, this home injects some fantastic contemporary styling, while always seeking to connect to the landscape, which is why such a charming terrace has been included, but the eco-credentials are off the scale too! 

Find out more about this home, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2144413/this-energ…

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A church of eco-friendliness.

LK&1196, LK & Projekt Sp. z o.o. LK & Projekt Sp. z o.o. Country style house
LK &amp; Projekt Sp. z o.o.

LK & Projekt Sp. z o.o.
LK &amp; Projekt Sp. z o.o.
LK & Projekt Sp. z o.o.

The cathedral-like proportions of this home are utterly phenomenal and would be perfect for anyone that wants to worship at the alter of an eco-friendly future! Solar panels, innovative glazing and insulating cladding are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the brilliant technology here!

See a little more of this home, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2405155/a-solar-po…

8. A real sun-worshipper!

ENERGETIKhaus100® cube, FASA AG FASA AG Classic style houses
FASA AG

FASA AG
FASA AG
FASA AG

This uniquely angled home is staggering enough, in terms of the unusual architecture, but when you realize that the entire end panel comprises of solar panels, it becomes something else entirely! Talk about maximizing the potential for all day long energy soaking! Wow!

Be even more inspired by this home, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/1096682/this-home-…

9. Double trouble!

Tschüss Stromriesen - Das „La Rocca“ von Fischerhaus ist eine echte Unabhängigkeitserklärung., FischerHaus GmbH & Co. KG FischerHaus GmbH & Co. KG Modern houses
FischerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG

FischerHaus GmbH & Co. KG
FischerHaus GmbH &amp; Co. KG
FischerHaus GmbH & Co. KG

What could be better than a swish energy-efficient home? A PREFAB energy-efficient home that is easy and fast to build, not to mention cost-effective and sustainable. You can't deny that this is a really beautiful home, but to know that it's so ethically motivated is an absolute bonus!

If you want to see a little more, head over to this article: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2727473/this-perf…

A rugged Russian log home
Are you blown away by how good eco-homes can look?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks