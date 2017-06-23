Energy-efficient homes that don't skimp on style

Energy-efficient homes are the future, there's no denying that, but we know there is a tendency to think that good eco-credentials have to come at the expense of beautiful styling and that's a myth that we want to bust wide open, right now! Architects are finding new and inspired ways to create eco-homes that rival some of the most beautiful buildings in the world and more than that, they come in such a variety of styles now that you'll be spoilt for choice! If you want to get a little greener with your home design, come with us now as we show you a host of eco-homes that you'd LOVE to own!
We think that the only thing giving away the eco-home design of this property is the slew of solar panels on the roof, but even those have been chosen carefully to minimise the visual impact! By having them covering the entire roof and mirroring the shape, you really do have to do a double-take to see them, as the bright white façade captures your attention first!
If you think that eco-homes have to be modest and understated, think again! This large and glamorous home gives nothing away in terms of the innovative technology in place, but trust us when we say it is sustainable and fabulous in equal measure!
We LOVE Colonial house styles, with all that gorgeous wood cladding and pretty detailing that makes them so identifiable, but who knew that you could combine that aesthetic with eco-friendly technology? Well, this architect did! We love the way that the beautiful façade hasn't been compromised at all and still connects to the garden with such ease!
Gone are the days when solar panels had to be really bulky, noticeable and, if we're honest, a bit of an eyesore, as now, there are amazing slim varieties to choose from, as well as amazing roof tiles that have built-in panels! This modern home looks every inch the perfect embodiment of swish design, but add in the green credentials and it is a house for the future!
We know that the style of architecture here is anything but understated, but if you can point out any of the green technology in place here, you have better eyesight than us! We are just too distracted by the fabulous use of shapes and glass to see anything else!
The setting of this home is everything! Surrounded by the woods, this home injects some fantastic contemporary styling, while always seeking to connect to the landscape, which is why such a charming terrace has been included, but the eco-credentials are off the scale too!
The cathedral-like proportions of this home are utterly phenomenal and would be perfect for anyone that wants to worship at the alter of an eco-friendly future! Solar panels, innovative glazing and insulating cladding are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the brilliant technology here!
This uniquely angled home is staggering enough, in terms of the unusual architecture, but when you realize that the entire end panel comprises of solar panels, it becomes something else entirely! Talk about maximizing the potential for all day long energy soaking! Wow!
What could be better than a swish energy-efficient home? A PREFAB energy-efficient home that is easy and fast to build, not to mention cost-effective and sustainable. You can't deny that this is a really beautiful home, but to know that it's so ethically motivated is an absolute bonus!
