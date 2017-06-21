Perfect prefabs you need to see

Prefabricated homes are amazing for a whole host of reasons, but let's start with the obvious ones! They are fast to build, cost-effective and can be created from sustainable materials, but now let's add in a new dimension of awesomeness in the form of how amazing some of the modern incarnations look! Gone are the days when prefabs were considered to be a little naff or dated, as now, they look just as striking and stunning as any other contemporary home, thanks to the inspired work of talented architects that can understand that cost-effective housing is absolutely the future! Let's be honest though; anything that allows more people to get on the housing ladder in Canada has to be a good thing, right? So let's see some of the fantastic designs that have already been realized and see if any of them tempt you!
Spread out over 112sqm, this prefab is more than just spacious and gorgeous, it is eco-friendly as well, as it has passive solar technology in place, which means that all the exterior surfaces are built to absorb the sun's energy in order to redistribute it as interior heating in the winter. Amazing right? This home is the whole package; good looks and clever tech!
See more of this awesome home, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/1473054/the-modern…
If you thought all prefab homes needed to be small, old fashioned or one-storey, here's the proof that they can be ANYTHING you need them to be. Just imagine the convenience of being able to dictate the exact number of bedrooms you want , as well as the exterior look. We adore how traditional this home is, as it give no clues as to the construction method!
Find out more, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/3142866/plan-for-t…
Wow! There's no disguising the construction method here, but what style! Open, natural and filled with wood, this is the ultimate in understated prefab design that makes no bones about blending the house with the surroundings in a harmonious relationship. There's a wonderfully Scandinavian vibe going on too!
Want to see more? Check out this article: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/1373698/the-budget…
Hello palatial dream home! As if this is a prefab property! Building something as incredible and gorgeous as this in traditional bricks and mortar would take a huge amount of time and cost a great deal, but with prefab construction methods, it is so much more viable! The contemporary aesthetic is utterly beguiling as well and so personal!
See more of this terrific home, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2680577/prefab-hou…
Germany is really cornering the market for prefab homes, as it is home to the world-famous Huf brand! Just look at this truly spectacular home, complete with amazing glazing and striking structural elements! With a dedicated team in place, these homes are erected in a matter of days and the design process is comprehensive, to say the least, so that customers can get absolutely what they want. Amazing!
Find out more about this Huf house, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/1427364/you-won-t-…
Beautiful! A monochrome façade is working wonders to totally disguise the fact that this home is an innovative prefab design and with stylish landscaping in place as well, you'd be forgiven for assuming that this home cost an arm and a leg to create! We won't tell if you don't!
See even more of this home, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2788847/a-perfect-…
Finally, let's take a look at what we think is the ultimate in organic and surroundings-inspired prefabs! Clad in natural wood that is ageing beautifully and with black galvanized roofing, the simple yet stunning design here was obviously created to blend into the forest perfectly. We bet there are some really amazing touches inside as well!
Enjoy more of a tour, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/1401919/the-prefab…