Delicious decor items to complete every room!

From your living room to your kitchen, every room in your home needs to embrace certain design additions that really tie a space together and we don't want you to try and figure out what they are, which is why we are going to give you a simple list, right now! We've been paying attention to all the fabulous extra touches that interior designers try to include in their clients' homes and in all honesty, we can't argue with a single one of them! Each suggestion included here will add untold glamour, style and grace to your home, so let's stop wasting time and start planning a shopping spree for all of these pieces!
Regardless of your existing colour scheme, adding in some black accessories will totally heighten the impact, as the bold contrast will amplify the power of every other hue in the space. Devilishly good!
Adding in some patterns to your home will make for a really dynamic and personal design scheme. Textiles are an obvious and easy way to do this, as they are easy to swap out, but art can work well too!
Nobody wants their home to be a carbon copy of someone else's, which is why you should always look for one really eye-catching and dramatic item to include. If you can create it yourself, so much the better as nobody will be able to match it!
Ottomans are one of our favourite things as they combine handy storage, great aesthetics and flexible seating solutions! We alway love a bold and colourful ottoman, but a suede or leather version would look timelessly chic!
You don't need to turn your home into a retro revival in order to make the most of some pretty vintage items, as the contrast between contemporary decorating and vintage furniture is so interesting! This original radiogram is really speaking to us!
EVERY home needs some plants, just to add in some freshness and life! Large plants and indoor trees are perfect for creating some attention-grabbing focal points and your air will be wonderfully clean as well. What a bonus!
Layered lighting is key to a great home, so why not look for something like this wow-factor lamp? Designed to evoke images of nature, while also resonating a soft and enjoyable ambience, we think this beautiful addition will tempt you to think more about lovely lamps!
A great rug can make all the difference in your home, as it will simply tie a wider theme together, soften your floor and add untold amounts of extra luxury and comfort. They can be a simple way to inject some colour and pattern as well! Dreamy!