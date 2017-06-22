Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Delicious decor items to complete every room!

press profile homify press profile homify
Gentleman's Bedroom, Lothian Design Lothian Design Colonial style bedroom Brown
Loading admin actions …

From your living room to your kitchen, every room in your home needs to embrace certain design additions that really tie a space together and we don't want you to try and figure out what they are, which is why we are going to give you a simple list, right now! We've been paying attention to all the fabulous extra touches that interior designers try to include in their clients' homes and in all honesty, we can't argue with a single one of them! Each suggestion included here will add untold glamour, style and grace to your home, so let's stop wasting time and start planning a shopping spree for all of these pieces!

1. Something black.

Living area Markham Stagers Modern living room Barcelona chair,geometry,leather sofa,minimal,modern look,golden accents,mirror,white interior,urban decor
Markham Stagers

Living area

Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers
Markham Stagers

Regardless of your existing colour scheme, adding in some black accessories will totally heighten the impact, as the bold contrast will amplify the power of every other hue in the space. Devilishly good!

2. Piquant patterns.

Master Bedroom Clean Design Modern style bedroom
Clean Design

Master Bedroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Adding in some patterns to your home will make for a really dynamic and personal design scheme. Textiles are an obvious and easy way to do this, as they are easy to swap out, but art can work well too!

3. A unique statement piece.

Fireplace Detail Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Furniture,Couch,Window,White,Picture frame,Paint,Interior design,Wood,Lighting,Orange
Douglas Design Studio

Fireplace Detail

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

 Nobody wants their home to be a carbon copy of someone else's, which is why you should always look for one really eye-catching and dramatic item to include. If you can create it yourself, so much the better as nobody will be able to match it!

This home has unique styling down to a fine art: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2557985/polished-r…

4. A stylish ottoman.

Whitehall Park Residential SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern living room parquet flooring,cosy sofa,ottoman,chairs
SWM Interiors &amp; Sourcing Ltd

Whitehall Park Residential

SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd
SWM Interiors &amp; Sourcing Ltd
SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd

Ottomans are one of our favourite things as they combine handy storage, great aesthetics and flexible seating solutions! We alway love a bold and colourful ottoman, but a suede or leather version would look timelessly chic!

5. Something from the past.

Gentleman's Bedroom: Antique styling Lothian Design Colonial style bedroom Brown Antique,leather,wood,box brownie,camera,texture
Lothian Design

Gentleman's Bedroom: Antique styling

Lothian Design
Lothian Design
Lothian Design

You don't need to turn your home into a retro revival in order to make the most of some pretty vintage items, as the contrast between contemporary decorating and vintage furniture is so interesting! This original radiogram is really speaking to us!

6. A touch of greenery.

staris AtelierSUN Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Engineered Wood Wood effect
AtelierSUN

staris

AtelierSUN
AtelierSUN
AtelierSUN

EVERY home needs some plants, just to add in some freshness and life! Large plants and indoor trees are perfect for creating some attention-grabbing focal points and your air will be wonderfully clean as well. What a bonus!

https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2339589/step-insid…

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Fantastic lighting.

Foscarini Birdie Metal Table Lamp Campbell Watson Living roomLighting
Campbell Watson

Foscarini Birdie Metal Table Lamp

Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson
Campbell Watson

Layered lighting is key to a great home, so why not look for something like this wow-factor lamp? Designed to evoke images of nature, while also resonating a soft and enjoyable ambience, we think this beautiful addition will tempt you to think more about lovely lamps!

8. Rugs that tie everything together.

Varnasi Rug Luku Home Living roomAccessories & decoration
Luku Home

Varnasi Rug

Luku Home
Luku Home
Luku Home

A great rug can make all the difference in your home, as it will simply tie a wider theme together, soften your floor and add untold amounts of extra luxury and comfort. They can be a simple way to inject some colour and pattern as well! Dreamy!

11 captivating Canadian kitchens to inspire your next reno
How many of these items do you still need to invest in?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks