Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A rugged Russian log home

Private Business2 Private Business2
Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

If you've never seen a Russian country log home, you are in for an unusual treat. For ages, Russian homes kept to simple and logical rectangular floor plans, and steep chalet-style roofing. The exterior was made of local logs and extra attention was paid to the corner joints. Now, there are over fifty traditional corner styles used for these log homes. And, the copious, detailed interior decor is still brimming with country life and personality. For all of these reasons, there is so much inspiration to be found in these houses. 

But, they are quickly vanishing from the landscape, being replaced with more modern-style buildings. Photographers have captured one of these traditional beauties, which has been outfitted with more modern luxuries than you'll believe. This is a great starting point for reviving these artful homes, or taking some inspiration from Russian culture into your home. Let's take a look!  

Tradition is kept in this house with the peaked and unique roof, but modern elements are added in with brick corners and feminine decor.

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Rustic style house
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

From the moment you walk in the door you can see how the emphasis on natural wooden materials blends with a white, feminine, country aesthetic.

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Rustic style bedroom
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

When you need heat in this home could use the ancient iron stove in the center of the main floor. Light is provided by gorgeous lampposts.

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Living room
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

The high ceiling trend continues into the dining room, and the walls here are washed out. The room feels both more modern and more spacious.

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Rustic style dining room
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

What could be more comforting and classic than this table spread? The roosters stands out, to us, as the focal point of the decor, and boy is he cute!

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Rustic style dining room
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

When you think country you think kitchen and Russian style log homes are no exception. The feminine chair, feminine range hood, and the detailed cupboards are all so unusual, and chic.

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Kitchen
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

There's so much lounging room in this house, we haven't even scratched the surface yet. This first side room has flowing curtains on a whole side, making for a comfortable atmosphere.

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Living room
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

This lounge space is a sweet blue, and emphasizes unusual textures, from the ceiling to the traditional rug.

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Living room
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

Ready for a peek upstairs? First, take a gander at the amazing collection of decor here. Keeping everything in straight lines is preventing the space from feeling cluttered.

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

The sitting space outside of the first bedroom looks so soft, and combines the light blue and brown patterns we've seen elsewhere.

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

This bedroom is every young country girl's dream, with pink quilts and woven baskets.

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Rustic style bedroom
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

Can you believe there is such a modern and spacious cinema/game room area in the basement of this log home?

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Media room
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

There's another more modern space in this bathroom, and if you follow the marbled floor to the right you'll even find a sauna.

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Spa
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

This dining space is housed in a whole other building, just off the main house, surrounded by some amazing gardens. We admit-- we want one!

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Patios & Decks
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

Our last stop on this tour is yet another amazing entertaining space, this one outside, making full use of Russia style roofing and the ample garden space.

Дом, Николай Карачев Николай Карачев Classic style garden
Николай Карачев

Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев
Николай Карачев

You can find another unique home with an interesting roof, amazing wood finishes, and tons of character, right here.  

Delicious decor items to complete every room!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks