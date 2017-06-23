A rugged Russian log home

If you've never seen a Russian country log home, you are in for an unusual treat. For ages, Russian homes kept to simple and logical rectangular floor plans, and steep chalet-style roofing. The exterior was made of local logs and extra attention was paid to the corner joints. Now, there are over fifty traditional corner styles used for these log homes. And, the copious, detailed interior decor is still brimming with country life and personality. For all of these reasons, there is so much inspiration to be found in these houses.

But, they are quickly vanishing from the landscape, being replaced with more modern-style buildings. Photographers have captured one of these traditional beauties, which has been outfitted with more modern luxuries than you'll believe. This is a great starting point for reviving these artful homes, or taking some inspiration from Russian culture into your home. Let's take a look!