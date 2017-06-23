You'll want to copy this cottage-style house

Polish architects are really redefining the rules, in terms of fabulous family home design and we think that this amazing property projection will prove that to you without a shadow of a doubt! Not only is the façade stunning, in terms of combining a relatively traditional aesthetic with a modern twist, the interior offers a great deal of contemporary glamour as well, with decadent hardwood and and a fresh kitchen keeping the aesthetic so opulent. If you've ever flirted with the idea of building your perfect dream home, come and take a look at this rendering and see if it's the final push you need!
Just imagine giving your architect a brief for a stylish and luxurious family home and them giving you a rendering that looked like this! You wouldn't be able to resist giving your approval and getting the project started, would you? Boasting approximately 138m² of interior space, you'd never have to worry about outgrowing this diving property, but let's see a little more before you totally make up your mind!
This really is an elegant home. Designed to be the perfect combination of functional and energy-efficient, it would have been so easy to let aesthetics fall by the wayside slightly, but that has absolutely not happened. As you can see from this picture, a stunning colour palette of white, gray and red makes this as pretty as it promises to be practical!
WOW! We dod warn you that the architects here have proposed a really opulent interior design scheme and you can see that we weren't exaggerating now! The ground floor has been designed to offer a luxury living room which is open-plan with a fabulous kitchen, alongside a generous bathroom. The sheer determination to maintain a high-end finish is spectacular. Just look at the dark wood everywhere!
The measure of any usable family home is how easily the residents can move about from one functional space to another and as you can see here, there would be nothing stopping whoever is lucky enough to commission this build! We love the genius touch of separating the kitchen and living room with a small dining table!
With plenty of storage, great light flow and a bright white colour scheme in place, this kitchen has been perfectly designed for a busy family home with a lot of mouths to feed! With so much glossy dark wood in other areas of the house, this dazzling décor offers a truly staggering and dynamic contrast!
Nothing says luxury like glossy dark wood in every conceivable area! We really love the inclusion of wooden trims around the archways and with one flooring style in place, the house looks expansive!
Here you can see which spaces have been given priority during the design process and look at the extra handy touch of a small bedroom on this lower floor! That makes a whopping FOUR bedrooms in total. What a dream for a growing family.
Located on the top floor are three more bedrooms and a large family bathroom, but the real joy is that the master bedroom has a wonderful adjoining balcony! This really is a home that has been designed to think of everything!
