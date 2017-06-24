Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern and contemporary living rooms that you're going to love

Madhuri Print collection AW14, Designers Guild
Modern and contemporary design is fabulous, but would you know how to capture the look in your living room? You might be pretty surprised at what is possible, which is why we're going to show you some absolutely corking examples, but before we do, let's get the lowdown on what constitutes this interior design style, shall we?

Interior designers say that the modern and contemporary look  is fundamentally simple, subtle and sophisticated, with a focus on colour and proportion, so these are some key markers to look out for:

Colours -  Neutrals, including black and white are the main hues found in contemporary style interiors, but things are often amped up a little through bold or pastel accents. Colourful accessories and trims can be quite common, when pale neutrals have been used on the walls.

Use of space - Large areas of space are often broken up with colour blocking, geometric shapes and accessories that amplify tall ceiling heights. You might also find some less than perfect touches, such as exposed but cracked bricks and industrial ducting.

Sleek furniture – Smooth lines and sharp geometric shapes are absolute essentials for contemporary furniture pieces. Upholstered items will usually follow the prescribed neutrals palette and more often than not, will be showcased as a natural material with significant textural appeal. Furniture will usually be simple and uncluttered and sofas, chairs, and ottomans will normally have exposed legs. You won't find too many tassels or skirts here and cushions will often be added as a pop of colour or pattern! 

So, with all that in mind, are you ready to see some contemporary design in action? Well, here we go!

1. Look at these colour pops! So impactful against the white walls.

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

2. Could these sofas be any more contemporary? Delightful!

Madhuri Print collection AW14, Designers Guild
Designers Guild

Madhuri Print collection AW14

Designers Guild
Designers Guild
Designers Guild

3. Interestingly, the neutral element here is natural wood! Trés chic!

Living room idea Pixers
Pixers

Living room idea

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

4. The patterned cushions and subtle colour palette here are amazingly contemporary!

Mountains and haze Pixers
Pixers

Mountains and haze

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

5. Simple symmetry and muted colours make this a love;y modern living room.

Living Room Clean Design
Clean Design

Living Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

6. We told you that furniture is often black and this sofa is an absolute stunner! What a focal point!

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Pretty pastels, natural wood and lashings of white are a perfect contemporary combination!

Casa AG, oda - oficina de arquitectura
oda – oficina de arquitectura

oda - oficina de arquitectura
oda – oficina de arquitectura
oda - oficina de arquitectura

8. Wow! Just look at the legs on these fabulous pieces of furniture!

Sala, Massimiliano Toniol
Massimiliano Toniol

Massimiliano Toniol
Massimiliano Toniol
Massimiliano Toniol

9. Chic, stylish and wonderfully understated, how could you not love this contemporary haven?

Family Room Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

Family Room

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

See more of this home, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/3492430/this-marve…

10. This living room has it all! Muted tones, symmetry and simplicity, but it all comes together to look brilliant!

Lake of the woods cottage living room Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

Lake of the woods cottage living room

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

See more of this charming property, here: https://www.homify.ca/ideabooks/2263421/the-winnip…

13 Wow-Worthy Entryways
Are you a contemporary convert now?

