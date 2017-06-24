Modern and contemporary living rooms that you're going to love

Modern and contemporary design is fabulous, but would you know how to capture the look in your living room? You might be pretty surprised at what is possible, which is why we're going to show you some absolutely corking examples, but before we do, let's get the lowdown on what constitutes this interior design style, shall we?

Interior designers say that the modern and contemporary look is fundamentally simple, subtle and sophisticated, with a focus on colour and proportion, so these are some key markers to look out for:

Colours - Neutrals, including black and white are the main hues found in contemporary style interiors, but things are often amped up a little through bold or pastel accents. Colourful accessories and trims can be quite common, when pale neutrals have been used on the walls.

Use of space - Large areas of space are often broken up with colour blocking, geometric shapes and accessories that amplify tall ceiling heights. You might also find some less than perfect touches, such as exposed but cracked bricks and industrial ducting.

Sleek furniture – Smooth lines and sharp geometric shapes are absolute essentials for contemporary furniture pieces. Upholstered items will usually follow the prescribed neutrals palette and more often than not, will be showcased as a natural material with significant textural appeal. Furniture will usually be simple and uncluttered and sofas, chairs, and ottomans will normally have exposed legs. You won't find too many tassels or skirts here and cushions will often be added as a pop of colour or pattern!

So, with all that in mind, are you ready to see some contemporary design in action? Well, here we go!